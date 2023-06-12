Scorpions converge in Egypt ahead of South Sudan match

With almost a full squad assembled, the national team has already started training at Ismailia in Egypt where it will play South Sudan on Wednesday in the Afcon qualifiers.

Late arrivals include captain Omar Colley as well as Under-20 captain Alagie Saine. Buba Jobe who last played against Congo has been called to replace Yankuba Minteh who is reported to be busy working on a move to Newcastle.

Meanwhile, Coach Sainfiet has faced criticisms over his reasons for overlooking Maodo Lamin Jarju, also called Chuka, of ?K Slovan.

The coach told GFF media that Chuka played only 167 minutes in six months with his club and two games with the national team.

However, scores of people have come to the defence of the player proving that Chuka is very actively involved with his club, where he achieved success by winning the league and participating in the Uefa Conference League.