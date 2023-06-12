CABINET SUB-COMMITTEE IMPRESSED WITH STADIUM RENOVATION PROJECT

The Cabinet Sub-Committee on Sports, led by Minister Bakary Badjie, visited the Independence Stadium on Friday to assess the progress of the rehabilitation and remodelling works. According to a statement from the Ministry of Sport, the objective of the visit was to evaluate the efforts being made to upgrade the facilities to meet the standards set by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

During the visit, the committee members noted that the rehabilitation efforts were going smoothly, and significant progress had been made. The committee examined various aspects of the renovation project, including:

Field renovation: The committee observed that the field was being properly levelled and prepared to meet the required standards for Caf.

Infrastructure upgrades: The committee inspected the existing infrastructure, including seating arrangements, dressing rooms, medical facilities, and media areas. It was observed that these areas were being revamped to enhance spectator comfort and meet the technical requirements specified by Caf

Night work operations: The rehabilitation works were being carried out during the day and at night. This approach demonstrates the commitment of the authorities to meet the set objectives efficiently.