SCORPIONS DUE HERE TOMORROW

The national team will arrive in Banjul very early tomorrow morning from Saudi Arabia for the final preparations and farewell to the Afcon.

The planned test match in Morocco has been cancelled and so is proposed battle flag presentation by the president who is said to be travelling out of the country today.

The team will however conduct training at the Independence Stadium for fans to take a glimpse of the players whose identities were released by Caf making a mockery of the coach’s planned unveiling press conference.

According to sources close to the National Coordinating Committee, the team will fly out on 10 January with senior government and Gambia Football Federation officials.

The small aircraft has a capacity of about 60 people and would head straight to Yamoussoukro airfield whereas a bigger aircraft is expected to come for fans, some journalists, veterans and other corporate institution staff who are to go to Abidjan and then travel by land to Yamoussoukro.

NCC sources also revealed that hundreds of Gambian fans are traveling from Sierra Leone and other towns in Ivory Coast to cheer the team against Senegal and Guinea in Yamoussoukro and Cameroon in Boake.