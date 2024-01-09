WFP hands over 2 vehicles to NSPS, NDMA

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S. Kuyateh

World Food Program recently handed over vehicles to its partners, National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) and National Social Protection Secretariat (NSPS).

The handing over ceremony was held at the WFP warehouse in Kanifing.

- Advertisement -

The donation is geared towards strengthening the cordial relationship between WFP and its partners while facilitating and promoting their coordination activities to the country.

WFP country representative, Miranda Sende, said the vehicles will foster the ongoing projects and to monitor the different things that are happening in the field.

She said WFP is committed to work hand-in-hand with partners to achieve their aims and support The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

Momodou Dibba, national coordinator, said “mobility is key in coordinating social assistance in the country, so this vehicle will go a long way to enhancing the day-to-day movement of the agencies in order to reach all the relevant stakeholders and partners wherever they are and to be able to perform our coordination functions properly”.

Director of administration NDMA, Muhammed Lamin Mass, expressed gratitude to WFP for their continued support and commitment, adding that WFP has always been in the lead within the UN agencies when it comes to disaster risk management.

Lamin Ceesay, DPS vice president office, hailed the generous donation of WFP as a significant boost to the national cause and urged the beneficiaries to take good care of the vehicles.