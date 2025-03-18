SCORPIONS RETURN TO WORLD CUP ACTION IN TWO FRONTS

- Advertisement -

The Gambia national football team is set to resume its Fifa World Cup qualification campaign in Group F with two crucial fixtures, against Kenya on Thursday 20 March and Ivory Coast on Sunday 24 March. Both matches are scheduled to be played in Ivory Coast since Gambia is without an approved venue.

Gambia vs Kenya: Head to Head

Historical data indicates that Gambia and Kenya have not faced each other in official matches in recent times. Consequently, there is no available head-to-head record between the two nations.

Gambia vs Ivory Coast: Head to Head

Gambia and Ivory Coast met on three occasions, all during World Cup qualification matches. In these encounters, Ivory Coast emerged victorious each time, scoring a total of eight goals while conceding none.

Recent Form

Gambia:

Gambia’s recent performances have been mixed. In the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in January 2024, Gambia faced defeats against Senegal (0-3), Guinea (0-1), and Cameroon (2-3). However, the Scorpions secured a victory against Guinea (1-0) in the Round of 16 during the Afcon 2022.

Kenya:

Kenya has shown a relatively stable form in recent international fixtures. In January 2025 the Harambee Stars secured a 2-0 victory against Tanzania and drew 1-1 with Burkina Faso. Additionally, they achieved a 3-1 win over Zimbabwe in March 2024.

Ivory Coast:

Ivory Coast has demonstrated strong performances in recent matches. They clinched the Afcon 2024 title with a 2-1 victory over Nigeria in the final. Subsequently, they secured a 2-1 win against Uruguay in an international friendly match held in March 2024.

Upcoming Fixtures

Both matches will be pivotal for Gambia’s aspirations in the World Cup qualification campaign.

Conclusion

Gambia faces a challenging start to its World Cup qualifiers, especially considering Ivory Coast’s historical dominance and recent form. The lack of prior encounters with Kenya adds an element of unpredictability to their opening match. Gambia will need to capitalise on these fixtures to establish a strong position in Group F.

By Mbye Camara