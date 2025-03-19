UNFPA, ITC launch private sector coalition for gender equality Campaign

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The UNFPA and ITC-Gambia, in partnership with the private sector, recently launched the Private Sector Coalition for Gender Equality Campaign and the Guidelines on Public Procurement for Women-Led Businesses in The Gambia.

Held at the ITC conference room in Bakau, the campaign aims to mobilise businesses to champion gender equality.

Organised as part of events marking International Women’s Day celebrations, the campaign aims to raise awareness and drive action for a more inclusive society where women and girls can thrive.

The launching brought together key stakeholders, including government and private sector leaders, to discuss sustainable solutions for advancing gender equality in The Gambia.

Ngonneh Panneh, Senior Technical Expert at ITC, said the launching reaffirms the government and its partner’s collective commitment to breaking barriers, expanding opportunities, and ensuring an inclusive economy for all.

Panneh added that despite the strides made, the numbers remain stark.

“Globally, up to 40 percent of the country’s GDP is spent on public procurement but only 1 percent of these contracts go to women-led businesses. But they do not ask, why only 1 percent? Not because they are unfamiliar with the barriers, but because we know they are worth it.”

She noted that the guide will serve as a practical tool for women entrepreneurs and MSMEs to navigate government tenders and secure contracts.

“It is also an essential resource for business support organisations in improving service delivery to the women they serve.”

She said public procurement alone is not enough.

“We call on the private sector to take deliberate action to make gender-inclusive procurement a standard practice and to open more doors for women entrepreneurs. Empowering women through trade is not charity, it is smart economies,” she added.

Baboucarr Joof, Minister of Trade, said the launch of the coalition and public procurement guidelines to support MSMEs will assist women-led businesses to effectively participate in trade.

“The private sector is critical in the development of any nation and collaboration and partnership must be enhanced optimally, if we are to realise our development aspirations including gender Equality,” he added.

Minister Joof said the development of the guide on public procurement for women entrepreneurs represents a significant milestone in Gambia’s journey towards gender-inclusive economic development.

“It is designed to serve as a vital resource, providing clear guidance on the purpose, scope, and application of public procurement law and regulations in The Gambia.”

He said the guide emphasises the importance of adhering to the Gambia Public Procurement Act (GPP Act 2022) and its Regulations (2024) while offering practical insights to help women-led businesses navigate the procurement landscape effectively.

Ndey Ross Sarr, UNFPA Country Representative, Fatou Jallow of GCCI, and Fatoumata Jawara-Dukureh from the Women Advocacy Group also delivered statements at the launching.