Slow as it is, The Gambia’s Security Sector Reform informed by the transition from a twenty-two-year dictatorship to a democracy, has registered some improvements in the area of infrastructure.

Just yesterday, the Inspector General of Police, Mr Seedy Mucktarr Touray presided over the foundation stone laying of five new model police stations. These are in Basse, Farafenni, Soma, Makama Sirreh, and Brikama.

There is no doubt that these model police stations, including the others that have already been completed, signify an important achievement in the country’s security sector reform process. This is a plus.

Unlike what used to obtain, these modern facilities will have spaces for gender-sensitive amenities, interview rooms, public complaint desks, and accessibility provisions for persons with disabilities. This last one is of immense importance as it recognises something that has long been neglected.

It is necessary for the authorities to recognise the fact that model and beautiful police stations alone will not improve the security in the country. True, infrastructure and good equipment will go a long way in doing the job, the welfare of the actual officers will do more.

It is incumbent on the government to look into the issue of enumeration of the officers and provide them with the necessary incentives to enable them do their job properly. These may include things like health coverage, compensation for injury while on duty and things like that.

Perhaps most importantly for them to have the courage and confidence to know that if anything happens, the powers that be will stand by them, giving them all the support they need to come out of it.

A lot of work still needs to be done to restore trust between the police and the public. A lack of trust can undermine the work of the police as they seek to serve the public with professionalism, integrity, compassion and fareness.

It is high time the focus is given to the Gambia Police Force!