Senegal: President Faye reshuffles cabinet

Senegal’s government has replaced the justice and interior ministers in a cabinet shake-up, pledging a “government of commitment and combat” as the country tries to revive its economy.

The reshuffle, announced on television late Saturday, comes amid signs of tension between President Bassirou Diomaye Faye and his Prime Minister, Ousmane Sonko.

Both men have promised change since taking office last year, claiming mismanagement by the previous administration of president Macky Sall.

But critics say they have not moved fast enough to restore confidence in the government and tackle massive government debt and poverty in the West African nation.

“This will not be some village government but a government of commitment and combat. Working 24 hours a day, seven days a week, given the situation we have inherited,” Sonko told public television.

Yassine Fall, previously foreign minister, will take over as justice minister from Ousmane Diagne, a judge widely deemed an independent, who joined the cabinet shortly after Faye’s election.

Sonko said Fall’s task was “to reconcile with the Senegalese and win back their trust”.

Delays in investigations

Critics have accused officials of moving too slowly on investigations of alleged crimes under Sall, including violent crackdowns on opposition protests starting in 2021 that saw dozens of people killed.

Cheikh Niang, a former ambassador, will take over as foreign minister, while Bamba Cisse, a lawyer for Sonko, will become interior minister.

Sonko unveiled in August an economic recovery plan based on a shift towards greater domestic funding to raise money and cut debt.

Senegal is struggling with an unemployment rate of around 20 percent, and 36 percent of the population lives in poverty, according to government figures.

In a separate development, Sonko announced earlier this week that he would not be able to attend an investor forum organised in France on 23 September, due to a scheduling issue.

It would have been his first official visit to France as prime minister.

Sonko said he will soon host his French counterpart in Dakar, as part of an intergovernmental seminar.

According to his social media account, two other trips are on the agenda; one to the United Arab Emirates, from September 8 to 12, and then to Italy, where he will meet with the Senegalese diaspora.

AFP