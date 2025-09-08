Merck Foundation’s CEO meets Lady Bah-Barrow, others

- Advertisement -

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, conducted the 7th edition of its First Ladies Initiative – MFFLI Summit 2025 recently. It was inaugurated by Prof Dr Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, and Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation & President of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative and Mrs Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, First Lady of The Gambia and Ambassador of Merck Foundation “More Than a Mother” along with First Ladies of Angola, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Maldives, Mozambique, Nigeria, São Tomé & Príncipe, Senegal, and Zimbabwe.

Senator Dr Rasha Kelej expressed, “I am delighted to have my dear sister, Mrs Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, First Lady of The Gambia, and Ambassador of Merck Foundation “More Than a Mother” for our Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit. We have achieved a lot since our partnership journey began in 2017. We have provided 87 scholarships for local Gambian doctors in many critical and underserved specialties like fertility&embryology, oncology, diabetes, endocrinology, sexual&reproductive care, neonatal care, internal medicine, respiratory medicine, Acute Medicine and more. Together, we are making history in The Gambia by providing training to first specialists in many fields such as oncology, respiratory, fertility, embryology, reproductive care, diabetes, endocrinology, and we will continue to transform the patient care in The Gambia by achieving many more milestones.”

For her part, Mrs Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, shared, “I am very excited and pleased to be a part of the 7th edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit. I have witnessed the year-on-year success of this notable platform that gives all of us a chance to discuss strategies to better the future of Africa and Asia. I am very proud of our partnership that exists since 2017 as we have achieved significant milestones together.

“We have provided 87 scholarships for our young Gambian doctors. This is a very high number for our country and will contribute significantly to The Gambia’s health security and its economic and social development. I am also proud to share that through the ‘Educating Linda’ program, we are also supporting the education of 40 high-performing yet underprivileged schoolgirls annually in our country. This meaningful support is not only empowering these young girls with knowledge, but also giving them the opportunity to shape a brighter and more secure future for themselves, their families, and their communities.”

On day 2 of the Summit, Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative- MFFLI committee meeting was conducted between The First Ladies of Africa and Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO, where the African and Asian First Ladies shared the impact report of Merck Foundation programs in their respective countries, and future strategy was discussed.

Together with The Gambia First Lady, Merck Foundation has provided 87 scholarships for local doctors in The Gambia in many critical and underserved specialties.

Out of 87 scholarships:

27 Scholarships have been provided in the vital field of oncology, so that the patients can receive quality and equitable cancer care in their home country.

23 Scholarships have been provided for our doctors for hands-on training in Fertility and Embryology, as well as for One-Year Postgraduate and Two-Year Master’s Degrees in Sexual and Reproductive Care. 4 Scholarships have been provided for Diabetes Care. This has and will continue to significantly contribute to advancement of women’s health and revolutionise the Reproductive and Fertility care in The Gambia.

Additionally, 4 Scholarships have been provided for our doctors in specialized fields of Respiratory Care, Acute medicine, Infectious Diseases, and Neonatal Care.

2 scholarships have been provided for Diabetes Master Degree. After the completion of the program, these doctors will be able to start their own clinics, providing diabetes care to the people in their own country.

“Merck Foundation has always believed in the importance of building healthcare capacity and has been working for it since 2012. We have so far provided 2280 scholarships for doctors from 52 countries in 44 underserved medical specialties. We will continue to build and enhance healthcare capacity in the Gambia together with my dear sister Gambia First Lady and their Health Ministry”, added Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej.

Merck Foundation has also conducted 3 editions of their Online Health Media Training in partnership with the Office of First Lady, to emphasize on the important role of media to address these critical social and health issues and be the voice of the voiceless.

Moreover, Merck Foundation also announced the Call for applications for their 8 important awards in partnership with The First Lady of The Gambia for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields.

Moreover, in partnership with The First Lady of The Gambia, Merck Foundation has also launched seven children’s storybooks, “More Than a Mother”, “Educating Linda”, “Jackline’s Rescue”, “Not Who You Are”, “Ride into the Future” and “Sugar free Jude”, and “Mark’s Pressure”. The storybooks address various social and health issues like breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education, stopping GBV, diabetes and hypertension awareness.