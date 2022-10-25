Senegal could be Africa’s strongest representative at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, boasting a squad well equipped to threaten the very best that Europe, Asia and South America can offer.

Although packed with leading talent from the English, German and Italian leagues, the Africa Cup of Nations champions are an unpredictable quantity.

This will be the third World Cup appearance for the Lions of Teranga, two decades after their run to the 2002 quarterfinals — which included a sensational opening-match victory over Thierry Henry, Zinedine Zidane and France.

That result remains one of the biggest shock results in World Cup history.

Across seven years at the helm, coach Aliou Cisse has nurtured a golden generation of Senegalese talent into an efficient, dangerous force. They’ll be a team to avoid in Qatar.

Final 26-man Senegal World Cup roster

The AFCON champions have played their final game before flying to Qatar, meaning the last chance win Cisse’s admiration in a Senegal shirt has passed.

Here’s a projected look at a possible 26-man list, assuming these players are fit and ready.