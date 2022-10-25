GFF EXPLAINS REFEREES’ PAYMENT DELAY

Following reports about the non-payment of Gambian refs The Standard confronted the Gambia Football Federation ‘s director of communication Baboucarr Camara for an explanation.

According to him, referees are paid at the end of first and second rounds of the GFF league each season. This year they were paid at the end of the first round but the second-round payments are delayed due to cash flow issues.

“The Federation has come from heavy expenditures on both the Under-23 qualifiers and the Under-20 Wafu championship in Mauritania. The activities of the age category teams are funded by the GFF alone. The referees’ payment arrears would be paid as soon as possible. This has been communicated to the committee for the information and understanding of the referees. That is where matters stand,” he concluded.