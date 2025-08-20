Setting examples and building laws against drifting

- Advertisement -

The sentencing of the young man who drifted recklessly into the compound of Abuko Lower Basic School, hitting and injuring a pupil in the process, has once again drawn public attention to the rising menace of drifting in The Gambia. While the punishment handed down to him serves as a much-needed deterrent, it also exposes the glaring gaps in our legal framework when it comes to addressing this dangerous trend that has quietly taken root among some of our youth.

Drifting, once confined to video games and foreign racing circuits, has in recent years crept into our roads and streets, endangering lives and property. It is not just a show of bravado; it is a calculated disregard for safety. When such stunts are performed in public areas without designated tracks, every onlooker, pedestrian, or passing vehicle becomes a potential victim.

The tragedy at Abuko is a stark reminder that our society cannot afford to treat drifting merely as “careless driving.” It is much more specific, much more reckless, and requires targeted legal intervention.

The court’s decision to impose a custodial sentence sends a clear signal that lives matter and that indiscipline behind the wheel will not be tolerated. It is important to set such examples because they shape public behaviour.

When justice is swift and firm, it reassures citizens that the system is working to protect them. However, deterrence through sentencing alone will not be enough. Without codified laws that explicitly define and criminalise drifting, our courts and law enforcement officers will continue to rely on general provisions under traffic laws, which may not always capture the severity of the act.

What The Gambia needs now is legislative foresight. Parliament must move to enact specific anti-drifting laws that categorise the offence, stipulate clear penalties, and empower law enforcement with tools to clamp down on offenders before lives are lost. Such laws should also consider provisions for confiscation of vehicles used in drifting, mandatory driving bans, and rehabilitation programmes for young offenders.

Ultimately, prevention must complement punishment. Public education campaigns, awareness in schools, and creating safe, legal avenues for young people passionate about motorsports could help redirect energy away from the streets. The injury of the boy at Abuko should not be in vain. It should mark the beginning of a national conversation on road safety reform, and the drafting of laws that will protect the innocent while curbing reckless behaviour before it claims more lives.

Perhaps it will also be necessary to put in some form of punishment for parents and/or guardians who allow their children to use their vehicles for such dangerous escapades.

The safety of citizens should not be compromised for any reason.