Shaping the African narrative: Prince Bubacarr Aminata Sankanu’s journey through the African Union Media Fellowship

By Mahzouba Maya Faal

In the bustling corridors of continental governance and media evolution, Prince Bubacarr Aminata Sankanu stands as a beacon of transformative leadership, spearheading change and shaping the African narrative. Prince Sankanu has worn many hats – Deputy Government Spokesperson (DGSP) – Office of the President since 2022, Strategic Communication Officer for the National COVID-19 Response Coordination Secretariat during the pandemic, and lecturer at the University of The Gambia School of Journalism and Digital Media effective 2019.

Mr. Sankanu is also a distinguished member of the second cohort of the African Union Media Fellowship (AUMF), a groundbreaking initiative that seeks to revolutionize African media by fostering cross-border coverage and facilitating collaboration between policymakers and journalists. Launched in 2022 as part of ‘The Africa We Want, Agenda 2063’, the fellowship is implemented by the African Union (AU) Information and Communication Directorate and supported by the German Government through the “DataCipation” project of Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH.

A journey of knowledge and skills

Sankanu reflects on his AUMF journey, expressing profound insights gained from the fellowship. “The most important knowledge I gained is the thorough understanding of continental governance, democracy, and advanced policy harmonizations,” he shares. The fellowship has equipped him to comprehend the achievements and challenges of the African Union from an insider’s perspective, shedding light on their impact on the lives of fellow Africans.

In addition to this, DGSP Sankanu has honed essential skills in countering misinformation and disinformation, leading crisis communication, implementing public access to information, data protection and privacy, discovering trends in media content creation, and initiating proactive public engagements. The various study tours provided him with a deep appreciation for the comparative contributions of various AU organs in realizing the aspirations of ‘Agenda 2063.’

An honor bestowed upon him during the 37th Ordinary Session of the AU further highlights Sankanu’s standing, as he was invited to host a side event on the “Future of Media in Africa,” showcasing his expertise and leadership in the field.

Impact and contribution towards national development

Looking ahead, Prince Sankanu envisions a significant impact upon completion of the fellowship. “Upon completion, I would publish academic articles on access to information and privacy protection, serving as reference material for think-tanks, universities, and schools,” he states. His commitment extends to writing popular media reports that spotlight the successes of The Gambia Government in advancing media freedom and pluralism under the leadership of President Adama Barrow.

These reports, Sankanu believes, will aptly capture the vibrancy of the Gambian media landscape and the active participation of citizens in national discourse without fear. He emphasizes the transformative power of AUMF in adding value to the national strategic communication policy and soft power through his role as Deputy Government Spokesperson.

Expressions of gratitude

In expressing his gratitude, DGSP Sankanu acknowledges Ebrima G. Sankareh, The Gambia Government Spokesperson & Presidential Adviser for Diaspora Affairs, for his unwavering support. He extends his thanks to His Excellency, President Adama Barrow, Vice President Mohammed BS Jallow, Chief of Staff Mod K Ceesay, the entire Gambian Government machinery, the University of The Gambia community, the media, family, and well-wishers for their encouragement. Mr Sankanu is motivated to leave an indelible legacy as the first Gambian to win the prestigious African Union Media Fellowship.

In a world of evolving narratives, DGSP Sankanu’s journey through the AUMF stands as a testament to the potential of transformative leadership in shaping the future of African media and governance.