WHO WILL REPLACE TOM?

As the country search for new national team coach, the Gambia Football Federation said it has drawn up a TOR for the position of the vacant head coach job for advertisement.

According to Secretary General Lamin Jassey, the TOR has been submitted to the National Sports Council at a meeting attended by both sides.”Since government is the key important player in terms of the salary for the coach, we have decided to work closely with it in harmony in the recruitment of a new coach, so we are now waiting for their clearance to start advertising the job on newspapers,” Mr Jassey said.

However, according to him close to 60 people have sent applications for the job. The Gambia head coach job became vacant following the departure of Belgian Tom Saintfiet at the recent Afcon in Ivory Coast. The Gambia will need to put a coach in place before the next Africa Cup Nations and World Cup qualifiers in a couple of months.