SJAG prexy reflects on AIPS-Banjul congress

The president of the Sports Journalists Association of The Gambia SJAG Omar Jarju has described the recently concluded meeting of African sports journalists in Banjul as a watershed moment in the history of sports journalism in the country.

From the 6 to the 9 February, members of the African chapter of the sports journalists association of the world, AIPS, met in Banjul.

Mr Jarju, whose body hosted the meeting sent appreciation and gratitude to all who contributed to the leadership, AIPS Global, delegates for their wonderful event including the government of The Gambia and the AIPS Africa services.

“Without any shred of doubt, the AIPS Africa Congress 2026 has spotlighted the SJAG and by extension our country in a way none of us could have ever imagined. Certainly, nothing is insurmountable when we join hands together, uplift one another and work towards the realisation of our common aspirations,” Jarju said.

He thanked the various committees in the local organising body who did their wonderful leg walk for the smooth hosting of the event.