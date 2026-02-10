INTER-HOUSE SPORTS BANNED IN PUBLIC PARKS

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) on Friday banned the use of public parks and external venues inter-house sporting activities following concerns over disruptive behaviour, safety risks, and disturbances to academic schedules.

According to MoBSE, under the new directive, all inter-house sports must be held strictly within school grounds, while schools lacking adequate facilities are required to use nearby school fields. Participation is also limited to students of the organising school.

The authorities also explained that there is a growing concern and trend of unacceptable behaviours and incidents during schools’ inter-house sporting events. “These incidents have not only disrupted academic schedules, but also created public disturbances, and exposed students to indiscipline and unsafe environments,” MoBSE said. The education authorities’ said this directive is binding and must be implemented without exception to both public and private schools.