NCCE launches voter education campaign

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The National Council for Civic Education (NCCE) is set to launch an intensive civic and voter education campaign ahead of the December 5, 2026, presidential polls. Chairman Sering Fye announced the initiative, emphasising the council’s mission to empower citizens and promote democratic values.

“The NCCE will conduct civic and voter education to support the supplementary voter registration scheduled for April 1st to May 14th, 2026.

- Advertisement -

This will be followed by a nationwide voter sensitisation campaign to be launched in the last quarter of 2026 to promote mass, informed, and responsible civic participation.”

He said the council will also initiate interventions focusing on peace and social cohesion, inclusion, and institutional accountability.

The NCCE’s “My Vote, My Future” campaign aims to promote peaceful and inclusive political participation, safeguards credible and transparent electoral processes, mitigates conflict through community dialogues and ensures women, youth, and persons with disabilities are active stakeholders.

- Advertisement -

The NCCE chairman emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in ensuring a peaceful election, urging political actors to exercise restraint and prioritize the “Gambia-First” agenda.

He acknowledged challenges faced by the Council but said it remains committed to its mandate, working closely with the Independent Electoral Commission, civil society, and other stakeholders.