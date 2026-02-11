GBoS donates 85 motorbikes to support 2026 agric census

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The Gambia Bureau of Statistics on Friday presented 85 motorbikes to the Department of Planning at the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Security to aid the 2026 National Agriculture Sample Census and other field operations.

The handover brought together the Agriculture Minister, the Statistician General and the coordinator of the HISWACA project, alongside officials from partner institutions.

- Advertisement -

Nyakassi MB Sanyang, the statistician general said the support responds to the need for reliable information for planning and monitoring in the sector. “Our mandate is to produce official statistics and to coordinate the national system so it can meet the needs of government and users,” he said. “Providing the right tools and skills is part of that responsibility.”

He added that cooperation with the ministry is vital because the bureau depends on data generated by agricultural institutions. “Quality and timely reporting remain important to us as a major consumer of your data,” he said.

“We will continue to work with you to strengthen capacity and improve infrastructure for statistics.”

- Advertisement -

Agriculture Minister Demba Sabally said the census will provide the foundation required for decision-making in a sector that supports a large share of the population. “Good planning depends on accurate numbers and this exercise will guide policy, resource allocation and measurement of progress,” he said.

He noted that access to farms across the country remains a challenge for field teams. “These motorbikes will help our officers reach communities in remote areas and ensure national coverage,” he said. “We are committed to using and maintaining them properly for the benefit of farmers.”

HISWACA project coordinator Muhammed Janneh described the exercise as central to strengthening evidence in agriculture. “The census will inform policies, attract investment and improve programmes aimed at food security and livelihoods,” he said. “Transport is critical for teams that must work in all parts of the country.”

He said the project financed the fleet to reinforce the work of the Department of Planning. “We expect the motorbikes to ease data collection, coordination and reporting,” he said. “This support is part of a wider effort to build institutions that can deliver results.”

Speakers at the ceremony thanked the World Bank for funding the motorbikes and two Toyota Prado vehicles.

Further collaboration among partners was encouraged to sustain improvements in evidence-based planning.