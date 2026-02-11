GFA, PPA join forces to rescue Gambia

- Advertisement -

Press release

Following successful discussions between officials of the Gambia For All (GFA) party and the Patriotic Progressive Alliance (PPA) movement, the relevant competent organs of the two forces have unanimously agreed to fuse into one party, the Gambia For All (GFA), in the supreme interest of the country. The discussions between the two forces highlighted their shared views on all major challenges facing this country, as well as the policies and programmes required to bring about the required changes.

Together with many conscious citizens, these forces have observed with consternation the deleterious effect of 30 years of bad governance as manifested in misrule, mismanagement of resources and corruption, which has left us with a weak and ineffectual state reducing The Gambia to a dysfunctional and ineffective state. This is evidenced by its dysfunctional institutions that account for incompetence in all spheres of management of public affairs. In the face of this situation, GFA and PPA are committed to the rebuilding of state starting with governance structures and processes through primarily a new constitution to found a new and vibrant democracy, creating a greater balance between the three powers of the state, enhance judicial services and improve access and carry out electoral reforms to increase transparency. The reforms will address the modernisation of the civil service, reenergise, and direct the national economy to maximise economic output that would enable the funding of social services with special priority to women and youth.

- Advertisement -

Incidentally, this fusion marks an important building block in the current effort to bring opposition parties together as a formidable force capable of bringing about the required change in this country.

GFA Communications