City of Banjul
Monday, March 8, 2021
SPORTS ASSOCS DEMAND GNOC COMPLY WITH NSC DIRECTIVES TO HOLD CONGRESS

king colley
Press release

Going by the directive of the Governing Council of the National Sports Council (NCS) for the Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) to hold its elective congress not later than two months (sixty days) of receipt of their letter of 11th. February 2021, captioned DECISION OF THE NATIONAL SPORTS COUNCIL ON THE MATTER OF HOLDING THE GNOC ELECTION, the concerned National Sports Associations (NSAs) are dismayed to learn that the GNOC still has NOT reacted to the directive.

We would like to bring to the attention of the NSC that nomination forms and notice for the elective congress, which should be received forty days prior to holding a GNOC elective congress pursuant to GNOC Constitution Article X, and as per NSC’s directive, has been breached by the GNOC.

For the reasons set forth above, we respectfully request the GNOC to immediately comply with the NSC directive and for the NSC to convey to the NSAs the actions they plan to take against the GNOC if they continue to ignore this directive.

