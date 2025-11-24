Sports journalist Pa Barrow dies at 39

- Advertisement -

By Seedy Jobe

The Gambian media fraternity is grieving the death of Pa Barrow, a respected sports journalist whose sudden passing early Saturday shocked colleagues and fans across the country. He was 39.

Barrow, a presenter at AfriRadio known for his steady on-air presence and deep commitment to sports reporting, died at his home, according to colleagues. No cause of death was immediately disclosed.

- Advertisement -

A familiar voice to many Gambians, Barrow earned recognition for a brand of journalism that blended meticulous reporting with a quiet humility. His work, particularly in promoting grassroots sports, made him a fixture in local athletics coverage and earned him multiple honors, including a Television and Radio Award for his AfriRadio sports program.

“Pa Barrow will be remembered as a brilliant sports journalist who contributed a lot to sports development in The Gambia, especially grassroots sports,” said Isatou Keita, president of the Gambia Press Union.

Kerr Fatou