spot_img
spot_img
27.4 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, November 25, 2025
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Sports

Sports journalist Pa Barrow dies at 39

- Advertisement -

By Seedy Jobe

The Gambian media fraternity is grieving the death of Pa Barrow, a respected sports journalist whose sudden passing early Saturday shocked colleagues and fans across the country. He was 39.

Barrow, a presenter at AfriRadio known for his steady on-air presence and deep commitment to sports reporting, died at his home, according to colleagues. No cause of death was immediately disclosed.

- Advertisement -

A familiar voice to many Gambians, Barrow earned recognition for a brand of journalism that blended meticulous reporting with a quiet humility. His work, particularly in promoting grassroots sports, made him a fixture in local athletics coverage and earned him multiple honors, including a Television and Radio Award for his AfriRadio sports program.

“Pa Barrow will be remembered as a brilliant sports journalist who contributed a lot to sports development in The Gambia, especially grassroots sports,” said Isatou Keita, president of the Gambia Press Union.

 Kerr Fatou

Previous article
Africa’s leaders continue to violate their own citizens
Next article
English amateur cricket team “The Believers’ surprised by Gambian cricketers in Banjul
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions