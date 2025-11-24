English amateur cricket team “The Believers’ surprised by Gambian cricketers in Banjul

- Advertisement -

English amateur Cricket team The Believers concluded a tour of The Gambia last week.

The highly anticipated tour culminated in a decisive victory for the host nation, with The Gambia national cricket team defeating the visiting tourists, The Believers Cricket Club from South London, by a dominant 3-1 margin in the four-game series.

The tour, which marked a significant event in Gambian cricket—coinciding with the celebration of 100 years of the sport in the country—was a testament to the power of sport in fostering cultural exchange, pitting the passion of the underdog against the experience of a national side.