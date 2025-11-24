SADIBOU KAMASO IS A SHAREHOLDER AT AJ SOCCER FC

- Advertisement -

By Saderr Cham

The Standard has been reliably informed that Sadibou Kamaso, the leader of Team Restore Confidence (TRC) is now a shareholder of AJ Soccer FC, a male football club based in Jarra Soma recently promoted to the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Second Division League.

Contacted on this, Kamaso, who is the new vice president of the club told The Standard that the opportunity to become a shareholder in the team found him very ready and prepared to continue his journey to contribute and add meaningful value to making Gambian football greater.

“Football is not just a sport or about winning games, it is also a mirror of our communities, our hopes, our future and about building people most especially the young boys and girls.”

He recounted his many years of association with football giving time, energy and resources to it and vowed to give more to make the ecosystem of football in The Gambia better.