Gov’t hails World Bank’s support to Gambia’s development

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia’s development trajectory has received a significant boost through its partnership with the World Bank, according to Ousman Ceesay, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Office of the Vice President.

Speaking to journalists recently at a payment session in Basse Keneba, Kantora district, Ceesay highlighted the impactful collaboration, particularly in implementing the Resilience, Inclusion, Skills, and Equity (RISE) project.

The RISE project, jointly funded by the World Bank and the Government of The Gambia, is being implemented by the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA), the Department of Community Development (DCD), and the Directorate of Social Welfare (DSW). Its goal is to uplift vulnerable populations by providing a foundation for sustainable livelihoods through five key components.

“The World Bank is a key partner to the government, and our collaboration has been very fruitful,” Ceesay said. “Their support has helped The Gambia deliver on its development promises, particularly in human capital development, nutrition, and poverty reduction. The second phase of the program is already in the pipeline, a testament to their commitment.”

Ceesay emphasised that the project aligns with the government’s recovery-focused National Development Plan, which prioritises improving the quality of life for citizens. “Our policies focus on ensuring every community member has a dignified life, and this partnership helps us achieve that.”

The cash transfer component has improved beneficiaries’ livelihoods, enabling them to invest in productive activities and build resilience. “We’ve seen impactful changes in their lives,” Ceesay noted. “Their capacity has been strengthened in climate change adaptation, livelihood diversification, and financial management through social and behavioural change communication (SBCC).”

Bakary Jallow, Deputy Director General of NaNA, highlighted the program’s multifaceted benefits. “The project has improved food security, nutrition, and health outcomes. Beneficiaries have learned to create balanced diets and adopt positive behaviours in health, education, and agriculture. The knowledge gained will outlast the cash transfers, empowering them to sustain their progress.”

NaNA’s Deputy Executive Director echoed this, stating, “The project is building resilience. We’ve seen improvements in healthcare, especially maternal and child health services.”

The RISE project, now in its 17th cycle, will conclude in the coming months, but its legacy of empowerment and self-sufficiency will endure.