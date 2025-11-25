10 obstetric fistula survivors supported with entrepreneurship training

- Advertisement -

By Sarjo M Camara,

Communications officer, MoGCSW

The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Welfare (MoGCSW) has taken a significant step toward supporting women affected by obstetric fistula, a devastating childbirth injury that reflects systemic issues in maternal healthcare, poverty, and gender inequality.

Ten survivors recently completed a four-day capacity-building training focused on entrepreneurship skills and awareness creation, funded by the Ecowas Gender and Development Centre.

Deputy Permanent Secretary (Technical) Mr Saikou JK Trawally emphasised the urgency of tackling obstetric fistula, a condition that continues to afflict women due to inadequate healthcare access and social stigma.

“Every woman living with fistula is a reminder of the need to strengthen healthcare systems, promote safe motherhood, and ensure equitable access to maternal care,” he said.

He urged survivors to leverage the training to gain economic independence and become advocates for prevention and early treatment.

Mrs Aminata Dibassy, Senior Economist at the Ministry of Trade and Ecowas representative highlighted the initiative as a testament to Ecowas’s dedication to social inclusion, health, and women’s economic empowerment.

“Fistula is a human rights issue that strips women of dignity. Addressing it restores hope, confidence, and opportunity,” she stated, thanking MoGCSW and partners for their collaboration.

Mrs Fatou Sey, Principal Gender and Empowerment Officer at MoGCSW, reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to supporting survivors, encouraging them to share their stories and advocate for others still suffering in silence.

The training, attended by representatives from the Ministry of Trade, Ministry of Health, UNFPA, and other stakeholders, underscores the power of collaboration in breaking the cycle of neglect and stigma.

The MoGCSW aims to ensure these women not only recover but thrive, contributing to a more equitable society.

By empowering survivors, The Gambia takes a crucial step toward achieving sustainable development and gender equality.