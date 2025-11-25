IFAD’s $144M investment transforming agric sector – PS Jobe

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has financed 11 projects in The Gambia, totalling over $144 million, and mobilised an additional $142 million in co-financing from 1982 to 2025, Permanent Secretary Baboucarr Jobe of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs announced on Friday.

According to PS Jobe, these investments have been pivotal in boosting agricultural productivity, strengthening rural livelihoods, and enhancing resilience for smallholder farmers, women, and youth.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ validation workshop for the Country Strategic Opportunities Program (COSOP) 2019-2026 annual review, organised by the Ministry and IFAD, PS Jobe highlighted the government’s commitment to agricultural development.

“These initiatives have addressed critical challenges in food security, climate resilience, and market access, aligning with The Gambia’s National Development Plan,” he said.

Jobe noted that despite global shocks, The Gambia has made strides in economic recovery, implementing fiscal reforms while prioritising agriculture and social protection.

“However, structural vulnerabilities persist, underscoring the need for continued investment in climate-smart agriculture.”

He added that the ROOTS Project, an $80 million initiative, is enhancing smallholder resilience, improving productivity, and expanding market access. Ann Turinayo, IFAD Country Director, stated, “Our strategic objectives focus on addressing intertwined challenges: boosting farm productivity and strengthening farmer organisations. The program has catalysed rural transformation.”

Karl Fredrick Paul, UN Country Coordinator, emphasised the alignment of IFAD’s work with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 1, 2, 5, and 13) and The Gambia’s Green Recovery Plan. “This review will guide resource mobilisation and critical dialogue for inclusive, climate-resilient growth.”

Alagie Nyangado, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture, stressed the importance of leveraging expertise to deliver results. “Projects are time-bound. We must ensure our systems can meet the demands of implementation.”

IFAD’s partnership with The Gambia spans 40 years, fostering an inclusive, food-secure rural economy. The validation workshop gathered stakeholders to assess progress and shape future strategies.

The Gambia’s agricultural transformation is a testament to collaborative efforts, with IFAD’s support playing a central role in reducing poverty and promoting sustainability.