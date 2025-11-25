53 Gambian health workers undergo Chinese medical training

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Fifty-three Gambian health workers have successfully completed a three-week training program in health management, courtesy of the Shiyuan Hospital of China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences.

The training program, held at the Ocean Bay Hotel in Bakau, aimed to enhance the skills and knowledge of Gambian health professionals in hospital management, traditional Chinese medicine, and modern healthcare practices.

- Advertisement -

Mr Fu Jianhua, Director of the President’s Office of Xi Yuan Hospital, expressed gratitude to the Chinese Embassy in Banjul and the Ministry of Health for their support.

“This training course is a cooperative practice to improve the consensus on medical health cooperation between China and The Gambia and promotes TCF international exchanges,” he said.

He highlighted the importance of collaboration between China and Gambia in the healthcare sector, noting that it would lead to improved health outcomes for the Gambian people.

- Advertisement -

Dr Abdullah Keita, representing the trainees, said: “The primary aim of medicine, be it traditional or modern medicine, is to prevent illness and heal the sick. It is indeed possible for traditional medicine and modern medicine to work in tandem with understanding and cooperation for the good of mankind.”

Dr Keita, who has been in medical training for over 10 years, expressed his appreciation for the knowledge gained from the program, particularly in traditional Chinese medicine.

The Chinese Ambassador to The Gambia, Liu Jin, emphasised the importance of the training in strengthening health cooperation between China and Gambia.

“Medical corporation is not just about systems and technology, it is about connecting our hearts. Let’s work together to safeguard the health and hope of our peoples,” he emphasised.

Ambassador Liu also suggested that the participants start a Tai Chi club to continue their practice and invited them to attend future capacity-building programs in China.

Dr Yusupha Touray, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, thanked the Chinese government for the training.

“This course on medical health and health management could not have come at a better time than now. Our medical system requires some refreshments, refresher courses like this, some troubleshooting like this, and acquisition of new knowledge to move to higher heights,” he said.

Dr Touray expressed his gratitude to the Chinese government for their continued support to the Gambian healthcare sector.

The training program covered a range of topics, including hospital management, traditional Chinese medicine, acupuncture, and Tai Chi.

The participants had the opportunity to learn from experienced Chinese medical professionals and share their own experiences and challenges in the Gambian healthcare sector.

The program aimed to promote collaboration and knowledge-sharing between China and Gambia, with a focus on improving health outcomes for the Gambian people.

As the participants celebrated their achievement, they were encouraged to apply the knowledge and skills gained to improve healthcare services in their communities.

The training marked a significant milestone in the ongoing collaboration between China and Gambia in the health sector, with both countries committed to deepening their partnership in medical cooperation and capacity building.