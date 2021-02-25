Sports minister tours regions

- Advertisement -

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Bakary Y. Badjie accompanied by his Permanent Secretary, DPS Technical and heads of satellite institutions under his Ministry are on a nationwide tour.

The tour is designed to enable the minister and officials to take a first-hand look at facilities and projects and to hear from the stakeholders connected to those projects.

The tour started in the North Bank where they visited the Essau Football field, Seed Bank Garden, Teki-Fii Enabel Cash for Work Site in Kerewan, the Gambia Songhai Initiative in Chamen and the Farafenni Youth Center before calling on the Governor of the Region.