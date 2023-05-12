Star FM boss Baniko supports grassroots football in URR

In a show of support for grassroots football, the proprietor of StarTV/FM HB Sissoho, recently presented two sets of jerseys, two balls and D10,000 cash to the organisers of a football competition in Sare Alpha village.

Sissoho, a native of Baniko village, said sport “is a very important part of life that should be encouraged from the grassroots level” and that is what inspired him to support the competition.

“As a community, we need to come together and support our young people to be motivated and excel in sport,” he said.

The organising committee expressed its gratitude to Sissoho for his support calling it a timely intervention that made the tournament successful. In the final, Sare Alpha beat City on penalties.