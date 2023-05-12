YOUNG SCORPIONS OFF TO WORLD CUP TODAY

The Gambia national U-20 team leaves town today for Argentina to take part in the Fifa World Cup, starting from 20 May to 11 June.
According to the Gambia Football Federation, all players and other members of the delegation have been successfully interviewed for visa processing and the team will travel via Dakar, Senegal.
The Gambia is among four African nations representing the continent including neigbouring Senegal who won the African title.
The Young Scorpions will fancy their chances in Group F following their spirited performance in Egypt.
The boys will be making their second appearance in the tournament. They reached the knockout stages in 2007 in Canada before bowing out to Austria.
Coach Abdoulie Bojang guided the Young Scorpions to their first-ever Afcon U-20 final in March and with the likes of Adama Bojang, Salifu Colley, and Kajally Drammeh on his side he will fancy his chances.
They will play former champions France, Korea Republic, and Honduras.
Last night, Coach Aboulie Bojang released his list of 21 players. They are as follows:
Goalkeepers
01. Pa Ebou Dampha – Waa Banjul FC
02. Ebrima Jaiteh – TMT FC
03. Youkasseh Sanyang – Steve Biko FC
Defenders
04. Alagie Saine – AC Horsens, Den
05. Moses Jarju – Fortune FC
06. Dembo Saidykhan – Steve Biko FC
07. Sainey Sanyang – Hawks FC
08. Bakary Jawara – Fortune FC
Midfielders
09. Haruna R. Njie – Gunjur Utd FC
10. Mahmudu Bajo – FK ?eleziarne Podbrezová, Slovakia
11. Muhammed Jobe – Real de Banjul FC
12. Bailo Bah – Hawks FC
13. Salifu Colley – Real de Banjul FC
14. Muhammed Sawaneh – FC Teungeuth,
Senegal
Forwards
15. Adama Bojang – Steve Biko FC
16. Kajally Drammeh – Cape Town City FC, RSA
17. Ba Lamin Sowe – Tenerife CF
18. Modou L Marong – Interclube, Angola
19. Mamin Sanyang – Bayern Mun, Germany
20. Mansour Mbye – Banjul Utd FC
21. Ebrima Singhateh – SK Slavia Praque, Cze
Stand by:
Alieu Gibba – Real de Banjul
Mamadou Bah – Team Rhino
Head coach
Aboulie Bojang