YOUNG SCORPIONS OFF TO WORLD CUP TODAY

The Gambia national U-20 team leaves town today for Argentina to take part in the Fifa World Cup, starting from 20 May to 11 June.

According to the Gambia Football Federation, all players and other members of the delegation have been successfully interviewed for visa processing and the team will travel via Dakar, Senegal.

The Gambia is among four African nations representing the continent including neigbouring Senegal who won the African title.

The Young Scorpions will fancy their chances in Group F following their spirited performance in Egypt.

The boys will be making their second appearance in the tournament. They reached the knockout stages in 2007 in Canada before bowing out to Austria.

Coach Abdoulie Bojang guided the Young Scorpions to their first-ever Afcon U-20 final in March and with the likes of Adama Bojang, Salifu Colley, and Kajally Drammeh on his side he will fancy his chances.

They will play former champions France, Korea Republic, and Honduras.

Last night, Coach Aboulie Bojang released his list of 21 players. They are as follows:

Goalkeepers

01. Pa Ebou Dampha – Waa Banjul FC

02. Ebrima Jaiteh – TMT FC

03. Youkasseh Sanyang – Steve Biko FC

Defenders

04. Alagie Saine – AC Horsens, Den

05. Moses Jarju – Fortune FC

06. Dembo Saidykhan – Steve Biko FC

07. Sainey Sanyang – Hawks FC

08. Bakary Jawara – Fortune FC

Midfielders

09. Haruna R. Njie – Gunjur Utd FC

10. Mahmudu Bajo – FK ?eleziarne Podbrezová, Slovakia

11. Muhammed Jobe – Real de Banjul FC

12. Bailo Bah – Hawks FC

13. Salifu Colley – Real de Banjul FC

14. Muhammed Sawaneh – FC Teungeuth,

Senegal

Forwards

15. Adama Bojang – Steve Biko FC

16. Kajally Drammeh – Cape Town City FC, RSA

17. Ba Lamin Sowe – Tenerife CF

18. Modou L Marong – Interclube, Angola

19. Mamin Sanyang – Bayern Mun, Germany

20. Mansour Mbye – Banjul Utd FC

21. Ebrima Singhateh – SK Slavia Praque, Cze

Stand by:

Alieu Gibba – Real de Banjul

Mamadou Bah – Team Rhino

Head coach

Aboulie Bojang