Supreme Court to hear Yankuba’s immunity case tomorrow

By Bruce Asemota

The Supreme Court of The Gambia, presided over by the Chief Justice Hassan B Jallow yesterday adjourned the constitutional immunity case involving the state and Yankuba Touray to Friday, 4th December for hearing.

The Chief Justice made this announcement after the court acknowledge receipt of all the processes filed in the case by the parties.

Yankuba Touray is challenging his prosecution by the state for the alleged murder of his colleague Ousman Koro Ceesay, then finance minister in the AFPRC government in June 1995.

