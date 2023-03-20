Team Gambia shines at regional wrestling championship

After a successful first round in the team events, during which it topped its group, beating Togo and Burkina Faso in the ongoing Ecowas African Wrestling Championship in Niger, Team Gambia narrowly lost the semi-finals to host Niger but made a spectacular come back, reaching two finals and two third place playoffs in the following individual categories.

66kg – Gambia vs Niger (final)

76kg – Gambia vs Guinea Bissau (3rd place)

ADVERTISEMENT

100kg – Gambia vs Niger (final)

120kg – Gambia vs Burkina Faso (3rd place)

The team was facing Nigeria in the third-place playoff (bronze medal) for the Group Category as we went to press last night the last day of competition.