TOM UNVEILS PROVISIONAL SQUAD FOR AFCON DOUBLE-HEADER

Following the triumphant return of the Afcon Under-20 silver medallists, attention now shifts to the senior Scorpions who have a busy and tight schedule next week with the resumption of the Afcon 2024 qualifiers.

After winning South Sudan and losing to Congo Brazzaville and sitting in second place, The Gambia’s next opponent is group leader Mali. The first leg is in Bamako on 24 March with the second leg – The Gambia’s home match – taking place in Morocco on 28 March.

Since the country has no standard stadium, The Gambia chose Morocco over Senegal as venue “because of logistical reasons”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the weekend, Coach Tom Sainfiet picked a provisional squad of 32 players including Alagie Saine, one of the Under-20 heroes and Ali Sowe, a fans’ favourite often overlooked by the coach. With most of the national team players and coach stationed abroad, the local delegation comprising the assistant coach and others travelled to Morocco last night where the team will train until Wednesday when it will take off to Mali ahead of Friday’s match.

The team will fly back to Morocco hours after the match for the second leg.

The list of the players is published below:

1. Baboucarr Gaye (Lokomotiv Sofia, Bulgaria)

2. Modou Jobe (Black Leopards, South Africa)

3. Lamin Sarr (Eskilsminne, Sweden)

4. Ebrima Jarjue (Paide, Estonia)

5. Muhammed Sanneh (Banik Ostrava, Czech Rep)

6. Omar Colley (Besiktas, Turkey)

7. Maudo Jarjue (Slovan Bratislava, Slovakia)

8. Noah Sonko Sundberg (Levski Sofia, Bulgaria)

9. Buba Sanneh (Unattached)

10. Ismaila Jome (Portland Timbers, USA)

11. Ibou Touray (Salford City, England)

12. Saidy Janko (Bochum, Germany)

13 Alfusainey Jatta (RFS, Latvia)

14. Alasana Manneh (OB Odense, Denmark)

15. Hamza Barry (Vejle, Denmark)

16. Sainey Njie (Zemplin Michalovce, Slovakia)

17. Musa Barrow (FC Bologna, Italy)

18. Ablie Jallow (FC Metz, France)

19. Alieu Fadera (Zulte Waregem, Belgium)

20. Ebrima Colley (Karagümrük, Turkey)

21. Modou Barrow (Al Ahli, Saudi Arabia)

22. Ali Sowe (Ankaragücü, Turkey)

23. Assan Ceesay (Lecce, Italy)

24. Muhammed Badamosi (Cukaricki, Serbia)

25. Yusupha Njie (Boavista, Portugal)

26. Dawda Ngum (FC Ariana, Sweden)

27. Marian Sarr (Petange, Luxemburg)

28. Sulayman Bojang (Skeid Oslo, Norway)

29. Abdoulie Sanyang (Grenoble, France)

30. Jesper Ceesay (AIK Stockholm, Sweden)

31. Alagie Saine (AC Horsens, Denmark)

32. Lamin Jallow (Ankara Keçiörengücü, Turkey)