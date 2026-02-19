The immortal success of mankind: A Sufi roadmap through the best gift of Allah 

- Advertisement -

By Professor Dr Sufi Atif Amin Al Hussaini

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. All praise belongs to Allah, the Lord of all worlds, who has bestowed upon us the Holy Qur’an as the ultimate guide. We offer our deepest salutations and gratitude to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the Mercy to all worlds, for delivering this Great Gift to humanity. This Sacred Text serves as a complete “win-win” roadmap for all mankind to achieve peace of heart and immortal success.

Summary

The first chapter (Juz’) of the Holy Qur’an acts as a foundational blueprint for human existence. It begins with Surah Al-Fatihah, the essence of the Divine Message, and transitions into Surah Al-Baqarah, which categorises humanity and provides historical lessons. This chapter moves the seeker from a state of seeking guidance to understanding the responsibilities of being Allah’s vicegerent (Khalifa) on Earth. It is a manual for self-awareness, social justice, and spiritual refinement.

The Sufi approach to the divine gift

From a Sufi perspective, the first chapter is not merely a collection of laws but a mirror reflecting the state of the human heart. It is the beginning of a journey from the “self” to the “Creator.” Under the spiritual guidance and scholarly atmosphere fostered by figures, we recognise that academic pursuit and spiritual enlightenment must walk hand-in-hand to realise the Quran’s true potential for economic and social empowerment.

Important points of the first part

Clause I: Surah Al-Fatihah (The Opening)

● The seven verses: It is the “Umm-ul-Kitab” (Mother of the Book), summarising the relationship between the Slave and the Master.

● The recognition: Acknowledging Allah as Rabb (Nourisher/Sustainer) of all systems.

● The petition: The soul’s cry for the “Straight Path”—the path of those who received divine grace, not those who earned anger or went astray.

Clause II: Surah Al-Baqarah (The beginning of guidance)

● The declaration: “This is the Book, whereof there is no doubt.” It establishes certainty as the foundation of faith.

● The three types of people: It identifies the believers (sincere), the disbelievers (obstinate), and the hypocrites (confused), teaching us to audit our own hearts.

● The origin story: The appointment of Prophet Adam (AS) as a khalifa, highlighting the importance of knowledge and repentance.

4. Clear instructions: The dos and don’ts

What to Do (the path of light) What not to do (the path of veils) Establish prayer (Salah): Connect with the Divine. Do not spread mischief: Avoid Fasad (corruption) on Earth. Spend in charity: Purify wealth and support the poor. Do not hide the truth: Never conceal knowledge for worldly gain. Believe in the unseen: Trust in the Divine Wisdom beyond the senses. Do not practice hypocrisy: Ensure the heart and tongue are one. Fulfill covenants: Keep promises made to God and man. Do not be arrogant: Avoid the path of Iblis (Satan).

5. Motivation and faith-holder’s benefits

The first chapter provides the “Motivation of Hope.” It teaches that even if we fail (as Adam AS did initially), the door of Tauba (repentance) is always open. For the faith holder, this chapter offers:

● Peace of mind: Knowing that Allah is the Malik (Owner) of everything.

● Economic security: The instruction to give charity ensures a circulation of wealth, preventing stagnation and poverty.

6. Case study: The Cow (Al-Baqarah) and the children of Israel

Summary: The children of Israel were commanded to sacrifice a cow to solve a murder mystery. Instead of simple obedience, they asked redundant questions (What colour? What age? What work?), making a simple task difficult for themselves. The lesson:

● Avoid procrastination: When divine or ethical guidance is clear, do not use “intellectual gymnastics” to delay action.

● Sincerity over form: God desires the submission of the heart, not just the fulfillment of a ritual.

7. The concept of the “khalifa” (The divine successor)

In the first chapter, specifically verses 30–39 of Surah Al-Baqarah, Allah Almighty announces the creation of Man. This section provides the ultimate “Case Study” for human potential and the spiritual hierarchy of the universe.

1. The divine appointment (The clause of governance)

Allah declares: “I am placing a successor (Khalifa) upon the earth.”

● The angels’ concern: They questioned the appointment, fearing man would “spread corruption and shed blood.” This highlights the dual nature of humanity: the potential for extreme destruction versus the potential for divine representation.

● The divine response: “I know that which you do not know.” This establishes that man’s purpose is hidden in a depth of wisdom that even celestial beings could not initially grasp.

2. The power of nomenclature (the secret of ilm)

The Qur’an reveals that the superiority of Adam (AS) over the Angels was not based on his physical form or his amount of worship, but on knowledge (Ilm).

● The Iinstruction: Allah taught Adam “the names of all things.”

● Sufi Interpretation: This is the “hidden aspect” you inquired about. “Names” (Asma) refers to the essences, the sciences, and the inner realities of the universe. To be a Khalifa is to be a scientist of the soul and the physical world simultaneously.

8. Self-actualiSation and self-awareness

The first chapter plays a pivotal role in self-actualisation by:

● Defining purpose: Identifying man as a “Khalifa” (Successor/Trustee).

● Internal SWOT Analysis: It forces the individual to look within and identify if they harbor hypocrisy or pride.

● The knowledge factor: Teaching that superiority comes through knowledge (Ilm) and humility, not just lineage or status.

9. Guidance on the Day of Judgment

In Al-Fatihah, Allah is called “Master of the Day of Judgment”. This reminds us:

● Accountability: Every action has a consequence.

● Justice: True economic and social justice will be perfectly served on that day.

● The Goal: Success is not just worldly; it is the “immortal success” of the hereafter.

10. SWOT analysis for the human being (Juz’ 1 perspective)

● Strengths: The capacity for knowledge (Ilm), the power of repentance, and the gift of divine guidance.

● Weaknesses: Forgetfulness (Nisyan), impatience, and a tendency toward greed.

● Opportunities: Charity as a means of social reform, prayer as a tool for mental peace, and learning from historical mistakes.

● Threats: Arrogance (ego/nafs), the whispers of Shaitan (the “enemy of peace”), and the disease of hypocrisy.

The roadmap to blessing

1. Acknowledge: Recognise the Creator (Fatihah).

2. Submit: Accept the guidance (baqarah).

3. Purify: Cleanse the heart of hypocrisy.

4. Action: Serve humanity through wealth and wisdom.

The divine economy: A roadmap for global empowerment

1. The prohibition of riba (interest/usury)

The Quran makes a sharp distinction between productive trade and exploitative lending.

The clause: Allah has permitted trade and forbidden riba.



The Sufi insight: Interest represents “taking without giving,” a form of spiritual egoism that shrinks the heart. Trade, however, involves risk-sharing and mutual benefit.



Global impact: In nations like Pakistan, Iran, and Venezuela, moving away from debt-based cycles toward equity-based models is the key to breaking the chains of economic slavery.

2. The philosophy of Infaq (Spending for Allah)

Wealth in the Qur’an is seen as a “trust” (Amanah), not an absolute possession.

The parable of the grain: Allah describes spending in His way like a single grain that grows seven ears, each with a hundred grains. This is divine multiplicity.

Instruction: Spend from what you love, not just your leftovers.

Socio-economic goal: This ensures that wealth does not merely “circulate among the rich”, but reaches the grassroots in places like The Gambia and Guinea Bissau, empowering the smallest vendors and farmers.

12. Concluding prayer

O Allah, we thank You for the ability to reflect upon Your Word. We ask for peace and economic empowerment for the global Ummah and all of humanity. Specifically, we pray for the stability and prosperity of The Gambia, Pakistan, Venezuela, Iran, Guinea Bissau, and Ukraine. O Allah, send Your special, infinite blessings upon the oppressed people of Palestine, granting them victory, relief, and sovereignty.

O Almighty, destroy the enemies of peace, their facilitators, their collaborators, and their planners. Neutralize the non-state actors who threaten economic empowerment and the equal distribution of wealth. Grant us leaders who are just and hearts that are filled with Your love.

12. Concluding poetry

Allama Iqbal (The Philosophy of Self/Khudi)

Translation: “Exalt your ‘Self’ to such a height that before every decree, Allah Almighty Himself asks His servant: ‘Tell me, what is your will?'” (Matches the Quranic concept of the Khalifa/Vicegerent)

Saghir Siddiqui (On Humility and Divine Grace):

Translation: “Nothing is mine; everything belongs to You (O Lord), It is only by Your Name that I am sustained and endure.” (Matches the Sufi approach of Al-Fatihah)

Thanks be to Allah for giving me the ability to write this. May it serve as a light for all.