The meet the people tour

- Advertisement -

It is a constitutional requirement for the President of the Republic of The Gambia to go round and meet the citizens of the country once every year. This tour has become very popular as many people take part in the preparations and actual activity of meeting the people and discussing matters that affect them.

This takes the form of holding meetings in various places in the country where the president directly interacts with the people. Selected speakers deliver speeches in which they point out their various needs and/or difficulties for which they would like government to find solutions.

After all the selected speakers finish delivering their speeches, some from the entourage of the president also make statements. But it is the president himself who has the duty of responding directly to the various issues raised by the local people.

- Advertisement -

This is why the president goes on this tour with the technocrats who have the duty to advise him on matters that are raised by the local communities. For instance, if in a certain community, concerns are raised about the lack of a health facility and the need for government to construct one there, it falls to the representative of the Ministry of Health who is in the entourage to advise the president on the feasibility of the matter, preferably before he begins his response.

The same goes for other departments who travel with the president. Be it on education, agriculture, health or any other, the technocrats have the duty to advise the president although it is not binding on him to accept their suggestions. The ultimate decision maker is the president and he can decide as he sees fit.

It is not difficult to consider the above and know the great significance of these tours and the immense benefit they can bring for the country. It is necessary that the governors and the governed are in constant touch so they can, together, resolve any challenges that may hinder national development.

- Advertisement -

However, by nature, these meetings can easily be turned into rallies of party politics and if that happens, the purpose is defeated. The president and his team should therefore constantly keep watch so they will not be swayed to politicize these meetings.