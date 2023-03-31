The Promised Messiah and Mahdi (as)

Friday Sermon delivered by Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(at)

Signs for the Truthfulness of the Promised Messiah(as)

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah Al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) recited the following verse of the Holy Qur’an:

‘He it is Who has raised among the Unlettered people a Messenger from among themselves who recites unto them His Signs, and purifies them, and teaches them the Book and wisdom, although they were before, in manifest misguidance; And among others from among them who have not yet joined them. He is the Mighty, the Wise’ (The Holy Qur’an 62:3-4)

Establishment of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community

His Holiness(aba) said that 23rd March is known within the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community as Promised Messiah(as) Day. We are fortunate to have accepted the Messiah and Mahdi whose advent was in accordance with the promise of God. On 23rd March 1889, the Promised Messiah(as) accepted the pledge of allegiance in Ludhiana for the first time and thus the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community was initiated.

His Holiness(aba) said that there are various instances where the advent of the Promised Messiah(as) has been foretold, such as the verses of Chapter 62 recited at the beginning, which foretell the advent of the true servant of the Holy Prophet(sa). His Holiness(aba) said that he would present the explanation of the above verses along with the various signs for the advent of the Messiah in the words of the Promised Messiah(as) himself.

Signs of the Truthfulness of the Promised Messiah(as)

His Holiness(aba) quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who said that these verses explain that the Holy Prophet(sa) was sent by God at a time when people had completely gone astray and lost their way. Thus, by sending the Holy Prophet(sa), those people were transformed from the lowest state to the highest stage of recognising God. Similarly, these verses indicate that a similar time of darkness would manifest in the latter days, when people would be bereft of knowledge and understanding. When that time would come, the people of that time would be shown that which was shown to the Companions at the time of the Holy Prophet(sa); in other words the means of their reformation through one sent by God. Whilst explaining these very verses, the Holy Prophet(sa) placed his hand on Salman the Persian’s(ra) shoulder and said when the faith would go so far as the Pleiades, it would be brought back by a man of Persian descent. That person was none other than Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad(as), who was indeed of Persian descent.

His Holiness(aba) further quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who said that the verse ‘And among others from among them who have not yet joined them.’ is certainly in favour of the community of the Promised Messiah(as). Just as the Companions of the Holy Prophet(sa) saw signs and miracles and the fulfilment of prophecies, so too were people in the latter days to witness similar things. This is exactly what took place and 1,300 years after the Holy Prophet(sa), that door was once again opened and signs such as the lunar and solar eclipses in the same month of Ramadan in exact accordance with their prophecy came to pass. This in essence was a miracle of the Holy Prophet(sa) which he foretold to come as a means of proving the truth of his Mahdi. Indeed, these signs came to pass when there was a claimant present to being the Mahdi. There are a plethora of signs in accordance with the prophecies of the Holy Prophet(sa), such as Dhus Sineen (the Great Comet), the plague and many others.

The Community of Believers who Resemble the Companions of the Holy Prophet(sa)

His Holiness(aba) further quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who said that there is no other community which bears such resemblance to the Companions of the Holy Prophet(sa). The signs which the Companions witnessed are witnessed today; the hardships and difficulties which the Companions faced are being faced today; the manifest signs of God which the Companions saw thus strengthening their faith are seen today; just as the Companions wept in prayer and saw signs and dreams are also seen today; just as the Companions sacrificed their wealth solely for the sake of Allah, so too do people today; just as the Companions did not fear death for the sake of Allah, were tender hearted, and tread the path of righteousness, so too do people today who belong to this Community. Hence, all those qualities which were found in the Companions are found to be reflected within the Community of the Promised Messiah(as).

His Holiness(aba) continued to quote the Promised Messiah(as) who said that the latter day Messiah(as) was to bear two resemblances; resemblance to Jesus(as) on account of which he would be called the Messiah, and resemblance to the Holy Prophet(sa) on account of which he would be called the Mahdi. The advent of Jesus(as) came at a time when the Torah and its teachings were under severe attack and people mocked the prophethood of Moses(as). Thus, by sending Jesus(as) 1400 years after Moses(as), God intended to re-strengthen the Mosaic dispensation and provide new signs for his truthfulness. The advent of the Promised Messiah(as) was in the exact same manner, for the exact same reasons; to defend Islam against the myriad of attacks being levelled against it, the Holy Prophet(sa) and the Holy Qur’an with new signs and proofs. It was thus that the Promised Messiah(as) was instructed by God to declare that he had been sent by God.

The Dire Need for Divine Guidance

His Holiness(aba) further quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who said, some say that Jesus(as) came to revive the message of Moses(as) as a prophet. The Promised Messiah(as) said that the door for another lawbearing prophet to come after the Holy Prophet(sa) is closed, as proven through the Holy Qur’an and the sayings of the Holy Prophet(sa). This however, does not mean that the door to converse and connection with God has been closed. Hence, with it being proven that

Jesus(as) died, it was certain that a messiah must manifest in the world, and in accordance with the prophecies of the Holy Prophet(sa) and in light of the condition of Muslims it was certain that someone was to be sent by God in order to revive the message of Islam. Hence, it should at least be accepted that even a friend of God could be sent by God for this task. Furthermore, it is proven through the Hadith that even the Muhaddathin are included among those sent by God, just as prophets were. Even further to this, it is proven through the Hadith that the Messiah would be a prophet. Even the word ‘Messenger’ used in the verse 3 of chapter 62 also refers to the Promised Messiah(as). This in essence is a further proof of the stature and truthfulness of the Holy Prophet(sa).

God Sends a Reformer at the Turn of the Century

His Holiness(aba) continued quoting the Promised Messiah(as) who said that upon seeing the current state of the world, God sent the Promised Messiah(as) in order to spread the truth. It was thus that the Promised Messiah(as) openly announced that the one who was to be sent at the turn of the century in order to draw the world towards reformation was indeed him. It was made clear to him through divine revelation that the Messiah who was promised to come and the Mahdi who was to revive the faith with new signs which were foretold 1,300 prior by the Holy Prophet(sa) were none other than him, Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad(as).

His Holiness(aba) further quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who said that when the world was drifting away from God and turning more and more towards disbelief, the honour of God dictates that His Being should be made apparent to the world once again, and it was for this reason and to show manifest signs that the Promised Messiah(as) was sent to the world at this time and in this era.

Why The Promised Messiah’s(as) Claim Must be Accepted

His Holiness(aba) then quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who answered those who questioned how they could know that he truly was the Promised Messiah(as). The Promised Messiah(as) said that all the prerequisite signs and conditions that were to accompany the advent of the Promised Messiah(as) have been fulfilled in him, his time and his country. Hence, signs such as the eclipses, the plague, earthquakes and countless others are all signs clearly indicating that not only was this the time for the advent of the latter day messiah, but he indeed was that very Promised Messiah.

His Holiness(aba) continued quoting the Promised Messiah(as) who said that there were various intellectual signs which also accompanied his advent. For example, a Hindu sought to conduct a conference of world religions and approached the Promised Messiah(as) to pen a discourse on Islam. He replied that he could not say anything without being guided by God. Hence, the Promised Messiah(as) prayed for the ability to pen a discourse which would outshine all others. He then saw that the heavenly ability to write this discourse was infused within him, after which he wrote with such speed that those copying could not keep up. Once he completed writing, God revealed to him that this discourse would prevail. Hence, once this discourse was delivered, the person presiding over the session declared before everyone that there was no doubt that this discourse was the best of the conference. Countless publications also openly attested to the superiority of this discourse and it being unequivocally the best of the conference. This of course, was the discourse known as The Philosophy of the Teachings of Islam.

Acceptance of the Promised Messiah’s(as) Prayers

His Holiness(aba) further quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who said that God revealed to him that eloquence would flow from his lips. Through his profound writings, people of all different faiths and backgrounds have had to attest that his writings are unmatched, whether in Urdu or even in Arabic.

Then there were also signs of the acceptance of prayer. When a boy was bitten by a rabid dog and it was determined that nothing else could be done for him and he would soon die, the Promised Messiah(as) prayed profusely and with great pain for him. Such a state of fervour overcame the Promised Messiah(as) that his prayers manifested in miraculous improvement for the boy and within a matter of days he completely recovered. It then became clear that this illness in the boy was not meant to make him perish, but it was an opportunity for the majesty of God to be manifested once again.

His Holiness(aba) further quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who cited the sign of Dr Alexander Dowie, who perished after undertaking a prayer duel against the Promised Messiah(as). A person who had great renown and power perished in humiliation as a result of his refutation of the Promised Messiah(as) and challenging him to a prayer duel.

His Holiness(aba) further quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who responded to those who say that God-forbid he was false and possessed in him a wide range of faults and evils. The Promised Messiah(as) said that if this were to be true, then how could it be that his community continues to succeed and God continues to show manifest signs in his favour. Does this not voraciously prove his truthfulness?

A Messiah to Unite the Muslim Ummah

His Holiness(aba) said that if only the opponents would read his books and ponder over the divine signs that accompanied the Promised Messiah(as). The opponents at least accept that the current era calls for the advent of the reformer and Mahdi, yet they deny the one who has already come, and they lead the Muslim people astray at the same time. Heavenly signs accompanied the advent of the Promised Messiah(as), yet these people still do not recognise them. If Muslims today were to recognise and accept the Promised Messiah(as), then the Muslim Ummah [people] can gain superiority in the world; if not then their condition will remain as it is. May Allah grant them reason and understanding.

His Holiness(aba) said that during the month of Ramadan, along with praying for themselves and the Community, Ahmadis should also pray for the Muslim Ummah, that may Allah open their eyes, bring them out of darkness, and enable them to recognise that the Promised Messiah(as) and his community are the ones who truly understand the status of the Holy Prophet(sa) as the Seal of Prophets.

Prayers for Ahmadis Around the World

His Holiness(aba) urged members to pray for Ahmadis in Pakistan and Pakistan itself; may Allah save the country from those who seek to create disorder and self serving leaders. His Holiness(aba) also urged prayers for Ahmadis in Burkina Faso and Bangladesh. His

Holiness(aba) prayed that may all Ahmadis around the world remain safe from every harm, may Allah grant Ahmadis steadfastness and increase them in faith.

His Holiness(aba) also urged prayers for the world to be saved from destruction. The conditions of the world today cause it to stand on the precipice of fire. The world stands not only on the brink of physical destruction in the form of wars, but also moral degradation which continues to increase as people abandon God; may they rectify their ways, lest they draw the wrath of God.

His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah protect Ahmadis from all evils and enable them to fulfil their duties and responsibilities while keeping them in His protection.

Announcement Regarding Al-Fazl Newspaper

His Holiness(aba) announced that starting from 23 March, Al-Fazl which was being published twice a week is now going to be published daily. His Holiness(aba) said that those who know Urdu should benefit from this as much as they can by subscribing to it and reading it. His Holiness(aba) also prayed that may those who write be able to pen excellent articles.