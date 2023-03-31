GOV’T GIVES D12M TOWARDS GAMBIA, MALI TIE

The government has provided D12miilion towards the Gambia national team’s recent double-leg Afcon qualifier against Mali, played in Bamako and Casablanca.

A statement from the National Sports Council said the money is an initial payment from the D15M approved by the government. “This money has been transferred to the GFF through the National Sports Council, as initial payment to facilitate flight tickets, hotel bills, and the team’s allowances,” the statement said.

The Standard contacted the Gambia Football Federation GFF whose Secretary General and CEO confirmed receiving the money. He explained further that the total budget submitted to the ministry of sports for the expenses of matches is D22,555.441, 68. “This is the budgeted for airfares, accommodations on both legs, camping allowances, match bonuses, and other miscellaneous national team expenses. What we have from the NSC is about 55 percent of the budget and the GFF had to fund the gap of over D10million. And again the travelling, another expenses of the organising committee of Gambia’s home match is not included in this budget and is borne by the GFF,” he said. Mr Jassey meanwhile thank the government for its continous support to Gambian football.

The national team’s programmes are usually fully funded by government.