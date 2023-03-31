Since (2029) Umbro has been making inroads into African football with a series of partnerships. The British brand began that year with new technical partnerships with small national teams like Zimbabwe, Botswana and Ethiopia and also with prestigious club teams like the then Zambian champions ZESCO United and the Kenyan AFC Leopards.

Currently, Umbro is the official technical partners of the Confederation of African Football Caf and kit suppliers to 50 African professional teams including 8 national federations.

After the incredible success with the Nike-Nigeria collaboration in 2018 and with the historic agreements between Puma and the best teams of the continent, focusing strongly on the enormous potential of African football seems a precise strategy of Umbro. The Manchester company moreover already has a very solid base to work on: Umbro is in fact already the official supplier of some of the most followed teams such as Al Ahly, Hearts of Oak, Club African and Esperance Tunis.

Fast forward to 2021 Umbro South Africa entered into a multi-year exclusive partnership agreement with the Confederation of African Football (CAF which saw the iconic sports brand becoming the exclusive technical sponsor for CAF organised tournaments and events.

The partnership commenced in January 2022, where Umbro kitted all referees, volunteers, and associated personnel for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021 in addition to supplying the tournament’s official ball.

Earlier this year CAF and technical partner Umbro unveiled the official match ball of TotalEnergies African Nations Championship Algeria 2022 (CHAN) .

The official match ball, named “Marhaba” which means ‘Welcome’, was used during the opening of the competition between hosts Algeria and Libya at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers.

With its design, Marhaba is inspired by the CHAN and Algerian colours.

Another major partnership is the maiden Caf Schools championship coming in South Africa next month.

“This is a proud moment for Umbro in Africa and demonstrates our commitment to the development of football on the continent at all levels, from amateur grassroots to the grandstands of the professional game. The intentions of our team are clear; we are here to work and support African football for the long-term,” said Byron Mulholland, director at Umbro South Africa.

“For a very long time, we have contributed to the building of African football, and we are excited to continue this work in association with the continent’s organising body, CAF. We are honoured to have the double diamond featured on Africa’s greatest football stage once again and look forward to replicating this at all CAF events, including the Pan-Africa Schools Football Championship .