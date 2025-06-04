The Sacred Journey: Hajj Explained with Sufi Simplicity

- Advertisement -

By Professor Dr Atif Amin Al Hussainin

Assalamu Alaikum, dear seeker on the path of Love. You ask about Hajj, the soul’s ultimate journey. Let us walk this path together with open hearts.

What is Hajj? Its Meaning:

Literally: Hajj (حَجّ) means “to intend a journey.” Not just any journey, but the Journey towards the Allah Almighty .

Spiritually:It is the soul’s profound longing to return to its Origin, a gathering of hearts from every corner of creation at the Divine Threshold (Allah’s Sacred House in Makkah). It is the ultimate act of surrender (Islam) and love (Ishq).

Is it a Pillar of Islam?

Yes, absolutely. Hajj is the Fifth Pillar of Islam.The Prophet Muhammad (Peace and Blessings Be Upon Him – PBUH) said:

*بُنِيَ الإِسْلاَمُ عَلَى خَمْسٍ: شَهَادَةِ أَنْ لاَ إِلَهَ إِلاَّ اللَّهُ وَأَنَّ مُحَمَّدًا رَسُولُ اللَّهِ، وَإِقَامِ الصَّلاَةِ، وَإِيتَاءِ الزَّكَاةِ، وَالْحَجِّ، وَصَوْمِ رَمَضَانَ

“Islam is built upon five [pillars]: Testifying that there is no deity worthy of worship except Allah and that Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah, establishing the prayer, paying the Zakat, making the pilgrimage to the House (Hajj), and fasting in Ramadan.” (Sahih al-Bukhari 8, Sahih Muslim 16)

The Roadmap of the Heart: Performing Hajj (Simplified Steps & Inner Meaning)

Imagine Hajj as a journey mirroring life, death, and resurrection – a purification of the soul.

1. Intention & Entering Sacred State (Ihram):

Action:Purify body and soul. Wear simple white garments (2 sheets for men; modest dress for women). Declare intention:*”Labbayk Allahumma Labbayk…” (Here I am, O Allah, here I am…).

Sufi Meaning:Shedding the ego’s colorful garments (worldly identity, status, pride). Clad only in the shroud of humility and purity. The Talbiyah is the cry of the lover answering the Beloved’s call. It signifies “I am present, entirely Yours.”

Daily Life Lesson:Approach every moment with pure intention (Ikhlas). Shed arrogance. Remember your origin and return.

2. Circling the Kaaba (Tawaf):

Action: Walk seven times counterclockwise around the Kaaba, the House of Allah.

Sufi Meaning:The heart revolves around the Divine Presence, just as the soul yearns to orbit Allah. Each circle represents a stage of spiritual ascent, dissolving the self into Divine Love. The Kaaba is the Qibla of the Heart.

Daily Life Lesson:Make Allah the center of your existence. Let your thoughts, actions, and love revolve around Him. Seek closeness constantly.

3. Walking Between Safa & Marwa (Sa’i):

Action:Walk/run seven times between the hills of Safa and Marwa, commemorating Hajar’s (Hagar’s) search for water for her son Ismail.

Sufi Meaning: The soul’s tireless striving (Suluk) in the desert of this world. Hajar’s unwavering trust (Tawakkul) in Allah amidst desperation is the ultimate example. It signifies perseverance in seeking Divine Nourishment.

Daily Life Lesson:Never despair of Allah’s Mercy. Strive diligently in His path with absolute trust, even when hope seems distant. Your efforts are never wasted.

4. Day of Arafah (Wuquf):

Action: Stand in earnest supplication from noon until sunset on the plain of Arafah.

Sufi Meaning: This is the culmination of the journey – standing bare before the Divine Presence (like the Day of Judgment). It is the ultimate Fana’ (annihilation of the ego) and Baqa’ (subsistence in Allah). Tears flow, sins are washed away, hearts are laid bare. It is intense intimacy with the Beloved.

Daily Life Lesson: Regularly stand before Allah in sincere repentance and supplication. Remember your ultimate standing before Him. Cultivate true humility and dependence.

5. Night in Muzdalifah & Stoning the Pillars (Rami al-Jamarat):

Action: Collect pebbles at Muzdalifah. Stone the three pillars representing Satan in Mina over the next days.

Sufi Meaning:Muzdalifah is a place of rest and gathering under Allah’s vast sky , contemplation after ecstasy. Stoning the Jamarat symbolizes relentlessly driving away the whispers (Waswas) of the lower self (Nafs) and Satan , rejecting temptation, anger, greed, and doubt.

Daily Life Lesson:Be vigilant against the tricks of your ego and negative influences. Actively “stone” temptations and harmful thoughts when they arise. Stand firm in faith.

6. Sacrifice (Nahr/Qurbani) & Shaving/Trimming (Halq/Taqsir):

Action:Offer an animal sacrifice. Men shave their heads or trim hair; women cut a fingertip’s length.

Sufi Meaning:Sacrificing the animal represents slaughtering the ego’s attachments and desires (like Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice Ismail). Shaving signifies shedding the old self, emerging reborn, purified and humble before Allah.

Daily Life Lesson:Be willing to sacrifice what you love for Allah’s sake. Let go of attachments that hinder your spiritual growth. Embrace transformation and renewal.

7. Farewell Tawaf (Tawaf al-Wida):

Action: Perform a final circling of the Kaaba before leaving Makkah.

Sufi Meaning: A final embrace, a farewell charged with love and longing. Taking the Barakah (blessing) and transforming the state back into the world. It signifies carrying the Divine Presence within your heart.

Daily Life Lesson:Every ending is a new beginning. Carry the spirit of devotion, humility, and love gained in sacred moments back into your everyday life. Be a beacon of the Light you witnessed.

Importance According to Quran & Hadith (With Arabic & Translation):

Quran (Surah Al-Imran 3:97):

*وَلِلَّهِ عَلَى النَّاسِ حِجُّ الْبَيْتِ مَنِ اسْتَطَاعَ إِلَيْهِ سَبِيلًا

“And [due] to Allah from the people is a pilgrimage to the House – for whoever is able to find thereto a way…”

Significance:Establishes Hajj as an obligation upon those physically and financially capable. It’s a Divine Right upon humanity.

Quran (Surah Al-Baqarah 2:197):

*الْحَجُّ أَشْهُرٌ مَّعْلُومَاتٌ ۚ فَمَن فَرَضَ فِيهِنَّ الْحَجَّ فَلَا رَفَثَ وَلَا فُسُوقَ وَلَا جِدَالَ فِي الْحَجِّ

“Hajj is [during] well-known months, so whoever has made Hajj obligatory upon himself therein [by entering the state of Ihram], there is [to be for him] no Rafath (sexual relations), no Fusooq (disobedience), and no Jidal (disputing) during Hajj…”

Significance:Highlights the sacredness of the time and state of Ihram, demanding purity of body, speech, and action.

Hadith (Sahih al-Bukhari 1521):

*مَنْ حَجَّ لِلَّهِ فَلَمْ يَرْفُثْ وَلَمْ يَفْسُقْ رَجَعَ كَيَوْمِ وَلَدَتْهُ أُمُّهُ

“Whoever performs Hajj for Allah’s sake and does not have sexual relations (with his wife), nor commits sin, nor disputes unjustly (during Hajj), will come out like the day his mother gave birth to him.”

Significance:Promises immense forgiveness and spiritual rebirth for a Hajj performed sincerely and purely.

Hadith (Sahih Muslim 1350):

*تَابِعُوا بَيْنَ الْحَجِّ وَالْعُمْرَةِ فَإِنَّهُمَا يَنْفِيَانِ الْفَقْرَ وَالذُّنُوبَ كَمَا يَنْفِي الْكِيرُ خَبَثَ الْحَدِيدِ

“Perform Hajj and ‘Umrah consecutively; for they remove poverty and sins just as the bellows removes the impurities of iron.”

Significance:Emphasizes the spiritual and potentially material blessings (Barakah) of undertaking these journeys, purifying the soul like fire purifies metal.

The Golden Caravan: Mansa Musa’s Hajj – An African Inspiration

Imagine, dear seeker, the year 1324. From the mighty Mali Empire in West Africa emerges a caravan that stuns the world. Mansa Musa (Musa I),the Lion of Mali, King of Kings, embarks on his Hajj.

The Scale:Not just a king, but a nation on the move! Tens of thousands journeyed with him – soldiers, officials, scholars, servants, and a staggering 100 camels laden solely with gold dust. Imagine the dust cloud of devotion stretching across the Sahara!

The Impact:As he passed through Cairo, Medina, and Makkah, Mansa Musa’s generosity became legendary. He gave gold freely to the poor, to scholars, to build mosques and hostels. So much gold was distributed that it temporarily depressed the gold market in Egypt for years!

The Sufi Heart: Look beyond the gold, beloved. Here was a king who humbled himself before Allah. He traveled not for show, but as a servant fulfilling his duty. He exchanged his royal robes for the simple Ihram, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the poorest beggar on the plains of Arafah – the ultimate leveling of ego. His immense wealth was merely a tool for Sadaqah (Charity) and spreading Barakah.He even borrowed gold on his return trip after giving so much away!

The Inspiration: Mansa Musa’s Hajj is a beacon for African Muslims and all believers. It shows:

No Distance is Too Great:From Timbuktu to Makkah, the sincere heart finds a way.

Wealth is a Trust: True nobility lies in using blessings for Allah’s sake and the Ummah’s benefit.

Humility is True Majesty: The greatest king is the one who kneels lowest before Allah.

Africa’s Glorious Legacy:A powerful reminder of Africa’s deep Islamic roots and its contribution to the Muslim world.

In Conclusion (Sufi Wisdom):

Hajj, beloved, is not just a physical journey. It is the heart’s migration (Hijrah)towards its Lord Allah Almighty . Each step is a Dhikr (remembrance), each ritual a symbol (Isharah) of the soul’s state. From shedding the ego (Ihram) to striving in trust (Sa’i), from standing bare in repentance (Arafah) to sacrificing attachments (Qurbani), and finally emerging reborn – it is the microcosm of the Sufi path.

May your heart hear the eternal call: “Labbayk Allahumma Labbayk!” May you, like Mansa Musa, use your blessings in His way, travel the path with humility, and return with a heart polished by Divine Love, radiating Barakah into the world. Ameen.