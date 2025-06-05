CorpsAfrica Gambia Volunteers showcase innovative ideas in pitching session

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

In a dynamic display of innovation and commitment, CorpsAfrica Gambia volunteers recently presented their project ideas, outlining their vision for community development.

Pitch Day is an event aimed at getting community projects funded, introducing Volunteers to development partners and networks, and promoting a culture of philanthropy in Africa while building local awareness of CorpsAfrica mission in Africa.

The goal of Pitch Day is to inspire like-minded individuals and businesses to support development by listening to the voices and needs of communities, rather than dictating terms of engagement. Pitch Day is also an opportunity to build African youths’ professional skills in proposal development, presenting, pitching, fundraising and networking.

The Country Director of CorpsAfrica Gambia Foday Bojang said they are gathered to showcase the community-led projects that these volunteers have facilitated in their respective communities, and to seek support from people in whatever form they can support, adding that regardless of what amount they receive the communities will be able to implement their projects.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Bakary Y Badjie who was in attendance commended CorpsAfrica for complementing government’s efforts in helping underprivileged communities in The Gambia.

“This pitching is a powerful illustration of what is possible when young people are given the space, the trust and the tools to lead and identify community problems that culminate to national issues,” he added.

Six volunteers pitched their ideas for the various communities they served in based on what the community really needs.

The pitching session began with Jennifer SheriffaTabbal, a CorpsAfrica volunteer who is serving in Kerr Mamur, Central River Region.

Her project proposal was to help the women in Kerr Mamur with a community garden and create economic opportunities for them.

Nyima Darboe, Omar Sibbie, James KaguyuNjau, JawadEr-Rachdi and Fatou Sanneh also pitched their projects to the audience and some of the invited guests pledged significant amounts of money including the Minister of Youth and Sports Bakary Y Badjie who pledged D500,000 on behalf of his ministry.

CorpsAfrica was founded in 2011 by former Peace Corps Volunteer Liz Fanning with the idea of turning community development in Africa to local changemakers.

CorpsAfrica Gambia called on people to join hands with them in empowering underprivileged communities, not by giving them answers, but by helping them believe in their own capacity to create solutions from within.