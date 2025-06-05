AIUWA graduates 291 students

- Advertisement -

At a recent convocation ceremony, American International University West Africa (AIUWA) conferred degrees on 291 students across 15 diverse fields including nursing and midwifery, marking a significant milestone for the institution and its graduates poised to impact healthcare and other sectors.

AIUWA, based in The Gambia, offers a wide range of programs including Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Nursing, Public Health, Management, Information Technology, Accounting, Business Administration, Computer Science, Human Resources, and more. The university follows an American curriculum with accreditation recognised by professional boards in the US and West Africa, enabling graduates to work internationally.

The university’s chancellor, Dr. Dinesh Shukla, expressed profound gratitude to the Gambian government for its support. “My deepest gratitude and sincere appreciation go to the President and the Government of The Gambia for allowing AIUWA to operate in the country,” Dr. Shukla said during the ceremony.

Highlighting AIUWA’s commitment to excellence, Dr. Shukla noted that 86% of its graduates secure employment within 60 days, contributing to The Gambia, the sub-region, and the global market. “Our mission has always been to build a world-class professional institution,” he affirmed. Since its inception, AIUWA has worked to fulfill this vision through strategic partnerships and infrastructure development. In 2011, the university signed an agreement with the Gambian Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to utilize government-owned health facilities for educational purposes. The following year, AIUWA began constructing a new campus to accommodate the growing number of students and enhance learning facilities across its five colleges.

Looking ahead, Dr Shukla announced ambitious plans to introduce ten new programs starting this year. These include a bachelor’s degree in forensic science, developed in collaboration with The Gambia Police Force, a bachelor’s degree in artificial intelligence, and master’s degree programs in six specialized fields. These initiatives aim to equip students with cutting-edge skills to meet evolving global demands.

The ceremony was graced by the Minister of Trade, Regional Integration, and Employment, Baboucarr O Joof, representing the Vice President. Minister Joof emphasized the government’s commitment to private-public partnerships as a cornerstone of national development. Addressing the graduates, he urged them to embrace challenges as opportunities for growth. “Let your education be a beacon of change,” he said, encouraging them to apply their knowledge for societal progress.

Dr Alasana Darboe, Deputy Registrar at the Gambia Nurses and Midwives Council, also congratulated the graduates and underscored the importance of ethical conduct in their professional lives. “Treat your patients and clients with ethics, respect, and professionalism,” he advised, particularly addressing those entering the healthcare sector.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Nwele J Obasi highlighted significant advancements since the 2024 convocation. These include a comprehensive restructuring of academic programs to align with the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) and the West African Health Organisation (WAHO) standards. The university has also reviewed its medical education curriculum to ensure graduates are well-prepared for global healthcare challenges.

The graduation of these 291 students underscores AIUWA’s growing influence as a hub of academic excellence in West Africa. With its focus on innovative programs, strategic partnerships, and alignment with international standards, AIUWA is shaping the future of its graduates and contributing to the development of The Gambia and beyond. As these new professionals step into the world, they promise to transform industries and communities, guided by the knowledge and values instilled during their time at AIUWA.The ceremony concluded with celebrations as families, faculty, and dignitaries joined the graduates in marking this pivotal moment, a testament to their hard work and the university’s enduring mission.