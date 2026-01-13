The sacred shield of sovereignty: Unmasking the 5th generation war against Iran, Palestine, Venezuela, Greenland, Canada and the global conscience

- Advertisement -

By Professor Dr Sufi Atif Amin Al Hussaini

Preamble & ethical mandate

In the name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate. I present this analysis with a heart brimming with love and respect for all countries, their sacred sovereignty, and their diverse citizens. My mission is not to provoke, but to protect the truth. I harbor no intention to harm or offend any civilized nation, head of state, or society. However, as seekers of peace, I categorically state that we do not support illegal activities or the violation of national borders by any government. This article is a defense of the weak against the machinations of the powerful, dedicated to the preservation of human dignity and the rule of international law.

I. Defining the shadow: What is 5th generation war (5gw)?

The evolution of conflict has reached a stage where the battlefield is no longer a physical terrain, but the human psyche.

● The definition: 5th Generation Warfare (5GW) is a non-kinetic conflict where a target country is attacked through the manipulation of information, perception, and social engineering.

● How it works: It functions by saturating social media and digital platforms with “Fake Narratives.” By blending misinformation with emerging technologies like AI, the aggressor destroys the social cohesion of a country from within.

● The targets: The primary target is the Youth. By misleading their minds and exploiting their energy, aggressors turn a nation’s future against its own institutions, culture, and stability.

the invisible front (5th Generation War)

5th generation warfare (5GW) is a modern conflict strategy where the primary battlefield is the human mind rather than physical territory. Unlike conventional wars of tanks and planes, 5GW uses social engineering, misinformation, and cyber-psychological operations to destabilise a nation from within. It works by exploiting internal societal frustrations, using digital platforms to turn a country’s own citizens against their government, making the “enemy” nearly invisible.

II. The doctrine of weakness: 5GW as a proxy for fragility

According to the law of nature, the initiation of a 5GW is a silent confession of one’s own weak military capabilities.

● The logic of strength: Historically, strong powers fought directly. A truly capable military meets its opponent on the field. To hide behind a screen and use a country’s own children to destroy it is the mark of a force that fears the cost of direct combat.

● The proxy means: By resorting to social media manipulation and proxy destabilization, Israel, Mossad, and their supporters acknowledge that they cannot achieve their goals through honorable, direct means. They choose the “mind-field” because they lack the resolve for the “battlefield.”

How does it work?

Explanation: It works like a virus. Actors (state or non-state) identify weaknesses in a target society like economic grievances, ethnic tensions, or political dissatisfaction. They then use social media and encrypted messaging apps to:

1. Amplify these grievances with exaggerated or false information.

2. Radicalise segments of the population, especially the youth.

3. Coordinate actions like protests, strikes, or civil disobedience.

4. Create a narrative that the government is illegitimate, cruel, or failing.

The goal is to make a country ungovernable, forcing change that serves the aggressor’s interests, all while maintaining “plausible deniability.”

What are the targets of the 5th generation war?

Explanation: The primary targets are not military bases, but National Unity, Social Harmony, Economic Stability, and Political Will. It seeks to:

● Turn citizens against their own government.

● Erode trust in national institutions (media, judiciary, police).

● Cripple the economy by scaring away investment.

● Exhaust the state’s resources in managing internal chaos.

● Ultimately, achieve strategic objectives (like regime change or policy shift) without firing a single shot across a border.

III. The Iranian front: Resources and manufactured chaos

The current unrest in Iran is a textbook example of 5GW backed by Israel, Mossad, and American interests.

● The resource prize: The objective is the theft of Iran’s natural wealth.

○ Oil wealth: Iran holds roughly 209 billion barrels of proven oil (trillions of dollars in value).

○ Gas reserves: With 1,200 trillion cubic feet of gas, it is a global energy giant.

○ Annual income: Iran’s oil export income for 2024-25 reached approximately $43 billion, a treasure that aggressors seek to control by breaking the state’s back.

● Historical Precedents: We have seen 5GW dismantle Libya, Syria, and Iraq, leaving them in ruins to benefit external interests.

Another Historical Precedent: Those who sow chaos, reap ruin

Explanation: History shows that empires that engage in destabilising others often hollow themselves out. The Soviet Afghan war bankrupted the USSR. America’s wars in Iraq and Afghanistan cost trillions, leading to domestic economic strain and social division. Attempting to dismantle other nations’ stability frequently backfires, creating power vacuums, blowback terrorism, and global distrust that ultimately harms the aggressor’s own economy and national security.

IV. The legacy of deception: Trump and the culture of “fake narratives”

Donald Trump has emerged as a champion of “cheating” and a successful producer of fake narratives.

● The Venezuela betrayal: Despite talk of dialogue, Trump’s administration hypocritically cheated and arrested the ‘President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife’ in a military strike in early January 2026 a move widely condemned as a “crime of aggression.”

● The Self-Coup Attempt: In his previous tenure, Trump orchestrated an attack on the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 6, 2021. His followers, fed on fake narratives, tried to obstruct the democratic process.

● Legal Standing: It must be noted that on May 30, 2024, in the New York Supreme Court, Donald Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, marking him as a leader whose foundation is built on legal and moral bypasses.

V. Open challenges to global law: Greenland and Canada

The violation of international law now extends to the Arctic and the Americas. Trump’s open threats to occupy Greenland and his rhetoric regarding Canada as a “51st state” represent an unprecedented challenge to the United Nations Security Council.

● Laws broken: These actions violate UN Charter Article 2(4) (Prohibition of the threat or use of force) and Article 2(7) (Non-intervention in domestic affairs). By threatening Iran, Venezuela, Greenland, and Canada, the aggressors act as if the world has no laws.

VI. Global solidarity and a Sufi prayer

We extend our full moral and legal support to the resilient people and governments of Iran, Palestine, Venezuela, Greenland, Canada, and Ukraine.

A Humble Sufi Prayer to Allah Almighty: O Allah, the Protector of the Truth! We pray for the safety of Iran, the liberation of Palestine, the stability of Venezuela, and the sovereignty of Greenland, Canada, and Ukraine. O Allah, destroy the enemies of peace, their supporters, and their facilitators. We pray against those who have the power to protect the innocent but remain silent. Let the light of justice prevail over the shadows of 5th Generation War. Ameen.

VII. The wisdom of Allama Iqbal

The philosopher Allama Iqbal warned of the deception of modern materialistic powers:

“نظر کو خیرہ کرتی ہے چمکتے زاہدوں کی چال”

(The glitter of the ‘pious’ ones dazzles the eyes,)

“یہ تہذیبِ نو ہے کہ ہے رہزنی کا اک نیا انداز”

(This new ‘civilization’ is but a new way of highway robbery.)

English Translation: What appears as diplomatic progress or “civilization” is often just a sophisticated mask for theft and the destruction of sovereignty.

References & evidentiary base

● UN Charter Articles 2(4) & 2(7): Regarding non-intervention and sovereign integrity.

● New York Supreme Court Verdict (May 30, 2024): Conviction of Donald Trump on 34 felony counts.

● US House Select Committee Report: History of the January 6, 2021, Capitol Attack.

● Iranian Ministry of Petroleum Data (2025): Statistics on Oil/Gas reserves and the $43 Billion export income.

● International press reports (Jan 2026): Threats to Greenland and the military strike in Venezuela.