The UDP crisis: The problem of social media framing

By Dr Alieu SK Manjang

Recent statements by the Mayor of Banjul, Mrs Rohe Malik Lowe, during an appearance on Eye Africa TV, reveal the extent of the crisis facing the United Democratic Party (UDP) regarding the internal competition for the position of flag bearer. She indicated tensions between aspiring leaders within the party, particularly between Brikama Area Council’s Chairman Yankuba Dabo and the Mayor of Kanifing Municipal Council, Talib Bensouda. This has sparked a wave of debate among party supporters about the appropriateness of bringing these internal disputes to the public eye.

The mixed reactions from party members and supporters confirm the existence of an internal crisis that goes beyond mere differences of opinion and touches upon the party’s internal unity. This impression was reinforced by Yankuba Darboe’s recent media appearance on the “Menbekering” programme, where he spoke openly about the artificial differences between him and Talib Bensouda, and the divergent views within the party’s camps regarding who should represent them in the presidential elections. This deepened the division and raised voters’ concerns about the party’s fate.

While this concern is legitimate amid the mounting pressures resulting from the emergence of new political forces, the core of the crisis is not the lack of a qualified candidate to replace Honourable Lawyer Ousainu Darboe—should he decide not to run—but rather the superficial way in which the debate is being framed on social media. The media and party supporters have narrowed the party’s options to Yankuba Darboe and Talib Bensouda, based on direct or implicit statements of their desire to succeed Lawyer Darboe, generating suspicion and divisions within the party.

These divisions have been reflected in the immature behaviour of some supporters of both camps and have been misinterpreted as an indication of the party’s fragmented unity and weak leadership. This is unfortunate, especially given the competence of both Yankuba and Talib in managing their municipalities, not to mention Yankuba Daboe’s record of fighting corruption within his council.

However, the problematic framing lies in portraying the rivalry between these two leaders as a result of the party’s inability to produce a more qualified, popular, and educated candidate capable of competing with and defeating the ruling party. This depressing rhetoric has led some to question the UDP’s ability to effectively contest the upcoming elections.

However, an objective look at the party’s trajectory in recent years reveals a significant growth in its popular base and the inclusion of new young talents with academic, professional, and political backgrounds. This represents a qualitative shift in the party’s identity, which was previously associated with the traditional political elite. Accordingly, the absence of new names from the list of candidates does not mean their nonexistence or incompetence; instead, it may be interpreted as a moral obligation to respect the current leadership, represented by Honourable Ousainu Daboe, who has not yet announced his decision to run. In contrast, the declarations of political ambition by both Yankuba Darboe and Talib Bensouda were viewed by some as a violation of political etiquette and an insult to Darboe’s history and his role in preserving the party during critical periods of the former regime’s rule.

With escalating tensions between the two camps, ongoing media squabbling, and the actions of their supporters on social media, the likelihood of both candidates being excluded from the internal competition increases. This scenario could restore the party’s internal cohesion and open the way for a consensus candidate with broader support, without sparking internal division or rebellion, as might occur if one of the two parties to the conflict were to nominate a candidate.

Ultimately, the debate’s importance lies not in the nomination of Talib Bensouda or Yankuba Darboe per se but rather in the party’s ability to select a candidate who enjoys broad acceptance within and outside the party, regardless of tribal or regional considerations, with a focus on competence, integrity, and political support from the central leadership.