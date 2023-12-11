22.2 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Sports

TOP AFRICAN LEGENDS LIGHTUP CAF AWARDS TONIGHT

43
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement -

Gambia among best three Africa teams at the awards

The Caf awards 2023, one of the most eagerly awaited events on the African football calendar, takes place on today Monday 11 December in Marrakech, Morocco. 

With hours to go before the prestigious ceremony, yesterday Caf announced the presence of several renowned guests who will join the nominees in celebrating the excellence and remarkable achievements of African football. 

- Advertisement -

Among the prestigious guests who have confirmed their presence are football legends, music and art celebrities and prestigious names from other sporting disciplines, including Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon), Abedi Pele (Ghana), El Hadji Diouf (Senegal), Emmanuel Adebayor (Togo), Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigeria), Jonathan Pitroipa (Burkina Faso), Kalusha Bwalya (Zambia), Ahmed Hassan (Egypt), Perpetua Nkwocha (Nigeria), Patrick Mboma (Cameroon), Mikel Obi (Nigeria), among others. 

These renowned personalities will bring an aura of grandeur to the event and help make this edition of the Caf awards even more memorable. 

On the sidelines of the event, a charity football was held at Marrakech Stadium yesterday Sunday, to honour earthquake victims.

- Advertisement -

The Caf awards are a special opportunity to recognise and reward outstanding performances by African players, coaches, teams and clubs over a given period.   The Gambia national team The Gallant Scorpions is listed among the three best teams at the awards.

This year, the period under consideration runs from November 2022 to September 2023 for the men’s categories and from December 2022 to November 2023 for the women’s categories.

Full List of Legends 

LEGENDS                                 COUNTRY

El Hadji Diouf                          Senegal

Samuel Eto’o                           Cameroon

Manuel Jose Luis Bucuane                  Mozambique

Emmanuel Adebayor              Togo

Gaelle Enganamouit               Cameroon

Geremi Njitap                         Cameroon

Janine van Wyk                                   South Africa

Pascal Feindouno                                Guinea

Herita Ilunga                           DR Congo

Charles Kabore                                   Burkina Faso

Thomas N’Kono                                  Cameroon

Abedi Pele                               Ghana

Alberta Sackey                        Ghana

Augustine Jay-Jay Okocha                  Nigeria

Clementine Toure                               Côte d’Ivoire

Emmanuel Amunike               Nigeria

Ahmed Hassan                                    Egypt

Siaka Tiene                              Côte d’Ivoire

Jonathan Pitroipa                               Burkina Faso

Kalusha Bwalya                                   Zambia

Khalilou Fadiga                                   Senegal

Mercy   Akide                          Nigeria

Mikel John Obi                                    Nigeria

Onome Ebi                              Nigeria

Patrick M’Boma                                  Cameroon

Perpetua Nkwocha                 Nigeria

Mamadou Niang                                 Senegal

Precious Dede                         Nigeria

Rainford Kalaba                                  Zambia

Titi Camara                             Guinea

Rigobert Song                         Cameroon

Salomon Kalou                                    Côte d’Ivoire

Siphiwe Tshabalala                 South Africa

Anthony Baffoe                                   Ghana

Mustapha El Haddaoui                       Morocco

Demba Ba                               Senegal

Previous article
War in Gaza – new questions
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions