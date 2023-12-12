ITC supports peacebuilding organisations with office equipment

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh

International Trade Center (ICT) through its United Nations Peacebuilding Fund on Thursday handed over office equipment to five peacebuilding organisations. The handing over ceremony was held at the ITC office in Bakau.

The equipment included laptops, projectors, printers and smart Tvs, given to five peacebuilding organisations namely, Peace Hub the Gambia, National Youth Parliament, Peace Ambassadors the Gambia, Peace Network and Beakanyang. This support aims to enhance the operational capacity to these organisations, in enabling them to scale up their activities effectively

ITC is a joint agency of the United Nations and the World Trade Organisations, focusing on developing the export capabilities of the small and medium-sized businesses in development and transition economies.

Peace Hub received 2 laptops, HP printer and 85 inches smart TV, Beakanyang received 2 laptops and a printer, Peace Ambassadors received 2 laptops, 4 HP printer cartridge projectors, Peace Network received 2 laptops and a PA system and NYP Gambia received 2 laptops and 65 inches smart TV.

Speaking at the ceremony, Baboucarr Sallah, ITC Gambia representative said the 14P project is a joint peacebuilding initiative being complemented by ITC, UNDP and UNESCO with overall goal of strengthening the national peacebuilding architecture of the Gambia to promote social cohesion. The 3-year project is funded by the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund.

Mr. Sallah said that ITC is 100% “aid for trade”, supporting trade that delivers inclusive and sustainable development results. ICTs mandate covers all the developing countries and transition economies with special emphasis on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs), Landlocked Developed Countries (LLDCs), Small Island Development States (SIDs), fragile states and sub-Saharan Africa.

He disclosed that the project seeks to foster social cohesion by strengthening the national peace architecture in line with key TRRC recommendations, increasing capacity services of institutions in sports, arts and promoting the economic participation of targeted communities as we as strengthening capacities of media, CSOs, women, youths political and religious leaders to address hate speech.

He said international trade center strongly believes that with strong operational capacity, these peacebuilding organisations can do more to resolve conflict and help communities live in harmony.

Omar Cham, speaker of NYP, said this generous support significantly strengthens the operational capacity of CSOs in the Gambia, empowering the peacebuilding for effective initiatives on peace building process.

On behalf of the CSOs, Omar Cham expressed gratitude to the ICT for advanced peacebuilding and social cohesion in our communities. Also convey gratitude support, emphasizing its substantial impact on helping CSOs effectively carry out their work.