Transport minister presents 172 road safety equipment to stakeholders

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Njie

Assistant Information Officer

Ministry of Transport

- Advertisement -

Honorable Ebrima Sillah, the Minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, on Wednesday, 6th August, 2022, presented over 172 road traffic signs to the road safety working group, which comprised of stakeholders from the National Roads Authority, Ministry of Interior, Gambia Police Force, University of The Gambia, Transport Union, Kanifing Municipal Council among institutions.

These new equipment that were purchased by the National Roads Authority- NRA, will be installed by the working group of the Ministry of Transport on road safety in different strategic locations of the country geared towards minimizing road traffic accidents.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Minister Sillah reiterated that, his Ministry, together with key stakeholders, will ensure that roads in the Gambia are safe for all road users.

- Advertisement -

He further called on the drivers and the public at large, to always respect road traffic signs at all the times in other to save lives and properties.

The Minister commended the National Roads Authority for coming up with the initiative and urged them to do more. He assured them of his Ministry’s support at all times.

“We are appealing to the general public, drivers, our men and women in uniform to kindly follow the road signs and follow the speed limits especially in residential areas,” he said.

He said that every life is important, including the driver who is driving the car and all the other users of the roads.

Momodou Senghore, Managing Director, National Roads Authority, said his office will continue to do its utmost best in ensuring that roads, in the Gambia are of quality and are safe.

He described the development as a big achievement for the government and all the stakeholders in road safety. He further said that more such developments will continue in the near future.

Momodou Gassama of the World Health Organization, Banjul Office, commended both the Ministry of Transport and the NRA for their efforts in ensuring that Gambian roads are safe and are having traffic signs, especially major highways.

Essa Drammeh, Director of Transport, Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, chaired the occasion.