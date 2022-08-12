Transport ministry holds 7th annual retreat with line institutions

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Njie

Assistant Information Officer

Ministry of Transport

The Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure together with its line institutions on Thursday, 4th August, 2022 stated a three-day retreat at Sindola, Foni Kanaila.

The annual retreat, which is the 7th of its kind, brought together participants from the Gambia Ports Authority, National Roads Authority, Gambia Maritime Administration, Gambia International Airlines, Gambia Civil Aviation Authority, Gambia Transport Services Corporation and the Ferry Services.

During the course of the three gathering, institutions under the Ministry of Transport, do have the opportunity to openly and frankly table out issues hindering their work, progress of their different sectors and the way forward.

In his opening statement, the Minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, Honourable Ebrima Sillah, said the retreat was a perfect opportunity for the different sectors to bring out issues affecting them and see how best to solve them amicably.

“This Ministry is very critical because everything we do, has an impact on the livelihood of the people. You talk of roads and any major challenge will be on us (The Ministry), from accidents to infrastructure. You talk about the Civil Aviation, Gambia International Airlines, Gambia Ferry Services, the bus company –GTSC and other government projects that are to be implemented and are not implemented, the blame will come to us as a Ministry,” he told the participants.

The Minister used the opportunity to call on the line institutions present at the retreat to work harder in other for them to achieve their targeted goals and objectives on time.

Furthermore, he reiterated the need for proper utilization of public resources especially on projects meant for the people of the Gambia.

Ebrima Sisawo, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, called on the participants to openly and frankly bring out issues affecting their different sectors so as to resolve them amicably.

He said the Ministry will always be there to show support and solidarity with the sectors in the interest of nation building.

Honourable Yahya Sanyang, National Assembly member for LatriKunda Sabiji and who also doubles as the chair of the National Assembly select committee on government projects, commended the Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure together with its line departments for organizing the event.

He assured them of his support and collaboration at all times. “This is about nation building and together we can achieve a lot,” he said.