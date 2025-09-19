- Advertisement -

By Tombong Saidy

It is with a heavy heart yet profound gratitude that I pay tribute to my late uncle, Alhaji Alieu Badara Jeng, a man whose kindness, generosity, and vision touched my life and the lives of countless others from Kaur Wharf Town and beyond.

Although not my blood uncle, he embraced me as family and treated me like a son. To many in Kaur and Banjul, he was more than just a relative or neighbour, he was a pillar of support, a guiding hand, and a source of inspiration.

I first knew him from a distance, visiting his shop at the junction of Buckle and Hill Streets during my school holidays to meet with nephews Ebou Jeng and Delco Njie. But in 1978, our bond deepened in a way that would forever shape my life. After obtaining the best Secondary Forth Leaving School Certificate results in MID (now CRR-N), I qualified for high school. My late uncle Alberr Gomez, however, felt further schooling was unnecessary and declined to pay my fees. I was devastated. When I shared this with Uncle Badara, he immediately asked which school I wanted to attend. I said Nusrat High School. Without hesitation, he got into his new Toyota Corolla, drove me to Bundung, and paid for everything – the school fees, books, uniform, and even gave me money for shoes and other necessities. From that day on, he took me under his wing, and our relationship grew into that of father and son.

When I later excelled at the GCE ‘O’ Levels and gained admission into St Augustine’s 6th Form, he welcomed me into his home at 10 Box Bar Road in Banjul. He not only supported me financially but also motivated me with the promise, which he fulfilled, to send me to university in the United States if I passed my ‘A’ Levels. His belief in me became a constant source of strength and determination.

In 1992, when I returned home for holidays and also to attend the African Nations Cup hosted by Senegal, I came with my American wife, Monica Innis. True to his generous nature, Uncle Badara organised a grand welcoming ceremony and even slaughtered a bull for the occasion. Monica, being a vegetarian and never having witnessed such an event, spent the whole day in tears, feeling sorry for the bull. That gesture reflected his boundless generosity — always going above and beyond to honour family and guests.

As the saying goes, behind every great man there is a wonderful woman. In his case, there were two. His first wife, Ajaratou Isatou Njie (fondly known as Aja or Jeck Njie), stood by him faithfully and managed his shop with elegance and dedication. Later, he took the late Ramatou Savage as his second wife, and together they built a beautiful family. His children, Pa Sheikh Jeng, Aji Fatou, Blain, Sai, Mam Jeng, Mam Samba, Chilel, and Presi, carry forward his legacy. Presi was named after Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara, which earned him his nickname, and Chilel after President Jawara’s wife, a testament to Uncle Badara’s loyalty to Jawara and the PPP.

He was a straight shooter, never afraid to speak his mind. After the 1981 attempted coup and the subsequent formation of the Senegambia Confederation, he was not re-nominated to parliament because of his candid intervention during the ratification debate. He stated openly that the confederation existed only because of Kukoi Samba Sanyang’s coup attempt. Such was his courage and honesty, even when it cost him politically. He remained, however, a tolerant and principled politician.

What stood out most about Uncle Badara was not just his generosity, but his democratic spirit and respect for independent thought. Though he was a loyal member of the PPP and a nominated Member of Parliament, he never once asked me to stop criticising the government, despite my strong opposition to President Jawara at the time. In fact, when President Jawara jokingly asked him to tell me to “leave him alone,” Uncle Badara only laughed.

His generosity extended to everyone around him. I witnessed firsthand how he would go out of his way to help, sometimes giving more than was asked of him. Whether in his home, in his shop, or in parliament, he was consistent in his principles and his kindness.

The strong bond between our families will remain forever. For as I have learned through him, family is not only the people you share blood with, but also those who treat you, love you, and regard you as family. It is in honour of this bond and his immense role in my life that I named one of my sons after him, so that his legacy will live on in my family for generations to come.

Alhaji Alieu Badara Jeng was more than an uncle; he was a father figure, a mentor, a role model, and a man whose generosity knew no bounds. He believed in people, he lifted others, and he created opportunities where none seemed possible.

Today, as I reflect on his life and legacy, I am grateful for the chance to have known him and to have been loved and supported by him. His impact on my life and on so many others will never be forgotten. May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdaus and reward him abundantly for the countless lives he touched.

Rest in peace, Uncle Badara. Your legacy lives on in all of us.