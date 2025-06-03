Tribute to Ngũgĩ Wa thiong’o

- Advertisement -

Press release

It is with profound sorrow that the Writers’ Association of The Gambia (WAG) mourns the passing of Professor Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o, one of Africa’s greatest literary sons and a relentless champion of African languages and intellectual independence.

Ngũgĩ’s literary legacy is vast—Weep Not, Child, Petals of Blood, Matigari, and Decolonising the Mind are not just works of art but revolutionary texts that reshaped how Africa understood itself in the postcolonial era. His courageous decision to write in Gikuyu marked a powerful act of defiance against linguistic imperialism and laid the foundation for a continent-wide movement toward cultural and linguistic reclamation.

During his 2017 visit to The Gambia for the Mboka Festival, Ngũgĩ reaffirmed his commitment to African languages. In his own words:

“The assumption that Africans can be Africans only by the grace of European tongues is quite offensive.”

“Languages should not relate in terms of hierarchies but in terms of networks.”

These words, captured by Foroyaa, continue to echo powerfully today.

Ngũgĩ was not merely a novelist or an essayist – he was a liberator of thought. Through his writing, teaching, and advocacy, he advanced the cause of African dignity, intellectual sovereignty, and creative freedom. Here in The Gambia, his works have inspired generations of students and authors. His example has reinforced WAG’s mission: to preserve our languages, tell our own stories, and define our own identities through literature.

As we say farewell to this son of the soil, we celebrate a life lived in honour of African heritage, language, and literature. Ngũgĩ may have passed on, but his words and ideals shall forever guide us.

Rest in eternal power, Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o. Your pen may be silent, but your voice lives on.