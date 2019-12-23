TRRC set to hear Ghanaians’ case next year

By Mafugi Ceesay

The Executive Secretary of the TRRC, Dr. Baba Galleh Jallow has told journalists that his institution will next year hear the case of the 44 Ghanaians and other West African migrants who were killed in The Gambia in July 2005.

The public hearings, he said, will resume on 20 January 2020 and other topics to be covered will include the April 2016 incidents involving the NIA resulting in the death of Solo Sandeng.

Dr. Jallow said the Commission will also hold hearings on the former president’s fake alternative treatment programme, enforced disappearances, the Judiciary, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and the prisons.

He said 188 witnesses have appeared before the Commission so far, including 51 women, 35 perpetrators, alleged perpetrators and adversely mentioned persons, and 23 Gambian diaspora witnesses who testified via a video link.